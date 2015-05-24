George and Amal Can't Hide Their Smiles While Arriving Hand-in-hand in Tokyo

George and Amal Clooney landed in Tokyo on Sunday, holding hands and wearing big smiles. After revealing that the couple tries to not be apart for more than a week, it seems they’re sticking to their plan.

George, 54, is promoting his new Disney film Tomorrowland, which has had him traveling the globe doing press – and talking about his new wife. At the Disneyland premiere of the family sci-fi flick earlier this month, George shared with PEOPLE how Amal, 37, has changed his life.

“All I know is that it sort of changed everything in terms of what I thought my future – my personal future – was going to be,” said.

“I wasn’t always completely optimistic about how it was going to work out personally for me. But now I am.”

As they left the airport, the cute couple stopped to sign autographs and take selfies with fans.

Amal wore a Missoni dress with wedge sandals while George went casual in a pair of jeans with a grey Casamigos T-shirt and leather jacket.

Hopefully George doesn’t plan on wearing that T-shirt for too long – he told Jimmy Kimmel earlier this week that Amal isn’t a fan.

There’s that moment when I’ve worn the same T-shirt for like for a week that she says, ‘Really?’ ” Clooney said.

“Do you think there are overall improvements?” Kimmel asked.

“There are improvements in my, uh … not really,” Clooney admitted.