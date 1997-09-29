George Clinton in a New Funk

A Florida judge has ruled that “One Nation Under a Groove” Funkadelic music star George Clinton, 60, has no claim on the more than $100 million in music rights to the songs he wrote in the late ’70s and early ’80s after he signed them away in a 1983 contract. Clinton disclosed the legal decision on his own Web site. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle said Monday that the music belonged to Bridgeport Music, a Michigan-based publishing company. The jurist also barred Clinton from profiting from the songs, noting that the singer failed to disclose them as assets in a 1984 bankruptcy filing as possible future income.