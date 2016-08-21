George and Amal Clooney just teamed up with Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber for one epic double date.

The Clooneys, known to share some of the most romantic dates all over the world – were joined by the supermodel and her husband for dinner at Nobu in Malibu on Friday night. All members of the double date had perfect summer tans and dressed casually for their night out at the popular sushi spot.

Amal wore a black top and flowy, swan-printed pants, while Crawford opted for wide leg McGuire jeans and a three-quarter sleeved blouse. As they left the restaurant, the men – just a few paces behind – donned jeans.

For Crawford, the beachy look is sartorially timeless for the model. Last month, she spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about her 1998 nuptials to Gerber.