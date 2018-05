After secretly marrying his girlfriend of five months, Shannon Price, in 2007, the couple appeared on Divorce Court in 2008. “Marriage is tough, and it’s probably just going to get tougher the older I get and the older she gets,” Coleman said about Price, whom he met filming the 2006 comedy Church Ball. “As long as there’s love and respect, everything else should work out.” Price was by Coleman’s side, as he lost his battle with a brain hemorrhage at Utah Valley Regional Medical Center.