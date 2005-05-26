Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Engaged

There must be something in that country water.

Just two weeks after Kenny Chesney and Renée Zellweger got hitched at a surprise wedding in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Garth Brooks stole the show Wednesday night when, in front of 7,000 fans, he popped the question to fellow country music star Trisha Yearwood.

Her response? She said yes – and the crowd went wild.

The occasion was the “Legends in Bronze” event at Buck Owens’s Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, Calif., where 10 larger-than-life bronze statues honoring Buck Owens, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Hank Williams, Bob Wills, Johnny Cash, Elvis Presley, George Jones and George Strait were unveiled, the Associated Press reports.

After Brooks’s likeness was presented, the triple-platinum artist got down on one knee and proposed.

According to Brooks spokeswoman Nancy Seltzer, this will be the second marriage for the 43-year-old Brooks, who has three daughters (ages 13, 11 and 9), and the third for Yearwood, 40, who was named the Country Music Awards female vocalist of the year in 1997 and 1998.