Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon Files for Divorce

Looks like Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon will soon just be Garcelle Beauvais.

The actress filed for divorce from husband Michael Nilon May 10, one month after publicly accusing him of cheating, E! Online reports.

According to the court papers, which cite irreconcilable differences, the couple, who would’ve celebrated their nine-year anniversary May 12, have been separated since April 9. She is seeking joint custody of their 2-year-old twins, Jax and Jaid.

RELATED: Garcelle Beauvais-Nilon Exposes Allegedly Cheating Husband in an E-mail

In April, the former NYPD Blue actress, 43, sent out an angry e-mail to her husband’s colleagues at Creative Artists Agency, where he works as an agent, comparing him to Tiger Woods and Jesse James.

“I found out today that MY husband of almost 9 yrs has been having an affair for 5 yrs with some slut in Chicago. I am devastated!!! And I have been duped!! Our boys don’t deserve this!” the actress wrote, the New York Post reported.

As for how she’s coping with the split, Beauvais-Nilon told E! she’s “taking it one day at a time, and I’m learning how strong I am.”