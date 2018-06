A group of five black men, clad mostly in dark, hooded clothing, stroll into “The Estates of Saratoga Woods,” a suburban neighborhood of Louisville, Kentucky.

They walk up to a random door, assemble on the front lawn, ring the doorbell, and break into pristinely harmonized Christmas carols.

The video comes from self-described “America’s Funniest Prankster,” Tom Mabe.

The caroling group proves the importance of never judging a book by its cover.