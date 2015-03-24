The actress also opens up about overcoming depression and her "tough" divorce

Game of Thrones Star Lena Headey Loves Her Tattoos: 'I Always Want More!'

On Game of Thrones, Cersei Lannister is addicted to power: She’ll do just about anything to ensure her children rule the Seven Kingdoms.

Star Lena Headey‘s obsession? Tattoos.

“I always want more. It’s a terrible thing,” she says in the April issue of MORE, on stands now. “I’ll be outside a tattoo shop and hear the needle and think, ‘I could just get a little one that nobody would see …’ ”

The actress’s body is covered in ink, from the open birdcage on her forearm to the lotus blossom, peonies and swallows covering her back and shoulder.

“It’s something you can’t run from. You have to sit and find a way through [the discomfort],” she explains. “I find a real calm, a real peace to it.”

Headey, 41, isn’t ruthless like her GoT character, but she does love “dark, weird stuff, things other people would say, ‘Eww, I’d never do that,’ ” she tells the magazine.

She also shares Cersei’s focus on family. The Brit has a 5-year-old son, Wylie, with ex-husband Peter Loughran (“It’s tough. There’s a lot of sadness and disappointment,” she says of the divorce) and is expecting a second child, though she won’t say who the father is.

Her split from Loughran, a musician, did take a toll on Headey, who has battled depression in the past.

“I haven’t had a spell in a long time. I think some people’s brains are just wired that way if you’re a thinker. People who never get anxious always amaze me,” she says. “The word could be breaking up and they’re saying, ‘Everything’s fine!’ Getting older and having kids, you learn how to become less serious about it all.”

See Headey onscreen when Game of Thrones returns for its fifth season April 12 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

