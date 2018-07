28 Celebs Share the Advice They'd Give Their Younger Selves

“You’re going to feel some serious heartbreak. You’re going to feel some proper things, and the reason why it’s going to hurt so much it’s because, that heartbreak is going to make you doubt yourself. You put yourself out on a plate, and you bare everything, and someone says that they don’t really like that, so that makes you feel like you’re not worth it. But you are, and there are lots of people who are going to tell you that you’re worth it. The people in your life when all the lights are off, the real people you really love, just hug them like everyday.”