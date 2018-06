In a video documenting her pregnancy journey, the new mom’s best friend talked to Stormi and recalled how she found out the reality star was pregnant — life-altering news Woods kept under wraps until Jenner felt ready to confirm her pregnancy and baby girl’s arrival. “One day, I was in your mom’s bathroom with her and she took a little test,” Woods said. After Jenner looked at the pregnancy test, “She passed it to me after, like, ‘Surprise.’ She just looked at me weird and I’m like, ‘What?’ And I didn’t know that’s what she was doing so when she passed it to me I was like …” Woods explained, making a shocked face.

The stars’ bond is a strong one, as Woods previously told reporters when asked about her friendship with Jenner. “Having a best friend is, like, everything. I feel like everyone deserves a best friend,” she said. “It’s just like having someone you can call at any time.”