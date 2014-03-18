Watch an Exclusive Clip from Frozen Before the DVD Release

Disney’s red-hot hit Frozen comes out Tuesday on Blu-Ray and DVD, but bright and early, you can watch this clip from the film before it hits stores.

In the online exclusive, Anna (Kristen Bell) journeys to her sister Elsa’s (Idina Menzel, aka Adele Dazeem) ice castle, accompanied by Jonathan Groff’s mountain man Kristoff, his reindeer Sven, and their snowman sidekick Olaf, voiced by Josh Gad.

Frozen has raked in more than $1 billion in box office receipts worldwide, becoming only the second animated feature in history to achieve the milestone (the other, says the Hollywood Reporter, was Disney/Pixar’s 2010 Toy Story 3). Frozen also holds the distinction of being the top-grossing original animated film of all time.

Frozen‘s Blu-Ray release includes a featurette on the making of the film, deleted scenes, and the story of how the film made it from a languishing-in-development adaptation of Hans Christian Anderson’s The Snow Queen into the commercial juggernaut it has become.

