From Mila & Ashton's RV Trip to Julianne & Brooks' Picturesque Getaway: Every Type of Celebrity Honeymoon

After the That ’70s Show alums tied the knot in 2015, they wound up on a less-than-dreamy honeymoon, which all started with Kunis giving Kutcher a gift card for an RV for his birthday. Kutcher then suggested they buy one and take it for a spin up the California coast for their honeymoon… along with their then-infant daughter, Wyatt, and Kutcher’s parents.

After a few unfortunate mishaps, Kutcher’s mother suggested they end the trip near Napa and hit up some wineries. But instead of Googling directions, she directed them according to an outdated travel guide.

“An RV park, not in Napa but an hour outside of Napa with two prisons,” Kunis recalled. “Yes, guys, that is where our RV trip ended. My husband looked at me and goes, ‘I quit,’ and I was like, ‘Me too.’ And that was our honeymoon and three years later, we really like each other.”