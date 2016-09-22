Childhood Friends Use Life Savings, Faith to Create Mobile Showering Stations for Homeless





Two childhood friends left professional jobs in New York City to follow their passion of starting a free mobile showering service for the homeless in Palm Beach County, Florida.

Using their personal savings and relying on grants – along with a whole lot of compassion for their community – middle school pals Chris Bentley, 33 and Carlos Miller, 32, who have been helping homeless people since March, feel a little bit better about themselves through their non-profit Live Fresh Palm Beach County.

Bentley, who worked in politics and then at Columbia University where he led a community partnership recruiting program in Harlem, said it was the tug of life’s heartstrings that made him rethink his career focus.

He and Miller, a filmmaker and writer, reconnected in New York City as both were finishing graduate school. The pals used to spend time in Manhattan-area Starbucks working on projects and studying. There, they watched homeless people come in and out – often to the chagrin of customers and business owners. They felt sadness seeing their struggle, and put their heads together to hatch an idea to do more.

“Carlos was like, ‘What if we find a way to help them get clean?’ ” Bentley said of their idea, which is simple but provides basic comfort. “I said, ‘That is an excellent idea. We can put it on wheels.’ And our minds just started turning.”

The duo applied for a $100,000 community impact grant in November 2015. They learned they won it in January. By February, they had ordered their 30-foot trailer with six separate bathrooms featuring shower stall, commode and changing area. It’s air-conditioned for summer and the floors are heated for colder months. It is wrapped with their non-profit’s name and logo, and pulled by a large pick-up truck they own from location to location.

Carlos Miller and Chris Bentley Courtesy Bentley and Miller

They partner with feeding centers at several local churches, giving homeless people a one-stop place to fuel up and bathe. They also hand out hygiene kits with toothpaste and tooth brushes, shampoo and conditioner as well as towels and a comb. In addition, they provide clean clothes, typically a new T-shirt, underwear and socks – all aimed at helping someone feel refreshed and renewed with a sense of pride.

“When they find out they can get a meal, get toiletries, they can shower, get a new set of clothing, it’s almost like it’s Christmas for them,” says Bentley, who is touched by the gratitude. “It’s something that words can’t really describe.

“I will never forget the very first person when he came out on our very first day. He was smiling so hard. I said, ‘What was it like?’ And he said it felt like raindrops from heaven. For me, that quote is what motivated us past the first day to create more stops and to continue to drive the program to a level where we can touch as many people here that we can.”

Jean Ren, 50, who is originally from Haiti but has lived in West Palm Beach most of his life, has been homeless for about five years, occasionally staying with friends when he can. He called the shower truck a true blessing.

Jean Ren Courtesy Bentley and Miller

“When I went in there, the water felt so fresh,” says Ren of his first time trying it out. “I cannot believe it. It felt so good and I smelled good all day long. That was the best shower I ever had. I told everybody that.”

Already, their efforts have gained notice from homeless advocates in other towns and counties who have reached out to ask them how their mobile showering program can be replicated.

Eric M. Kelly, president of the Quantum Foundation in West Palm Beach, says his health organization knew it was making a good decision to give grant funding to Bentley and Miller’s project, calling their team “visionary.”

“They knew what they wanted to do, not for themselves but for others, and they kept working on that goal until they met the right people and made the right partners. We work with hundreds of nonprofits and sometimes you can just meet the leaders and know they’ll turn their vision into a successful reality. Chris and Carlos were able to do that – but it took courage, drive and faith.”

Courtesy Bentley and Miller

Kelly said that while his county is known to be one of affluence, on any given day an estimated 1,400-plus people there are homeless, including children, young people and families. And it’s a long road back to get them to a place where they can help themselves.

“Once someone is homeless, returning to work and secure housing is difficult because of the basic lack of services like adequate hygiene facilities or an address at which to receive mail,” he says. “Re-entry into more normalized life becomes incredibly challenging. It takes a community-based effort to help make the change.”

Bentley says the reality of homelessness hit home when he and Miller visited a local park and saw a former classmate of theirs, a one-time basketball star, now living on the streets.

Chris Bentley and Carlos Miller Courtesy Bentley and Miller

“It was almost as if my jaw dropped, seeing him there. We had the same playing field, the same launch pad, the same support system from a community standpoint. And to know that life has put that person in a situation where as much as a star as he was, he’s in a place where he can’t care of himself… I really didn’t even have words,” he says. “For me, I knew I had to do something, and that really encouraged me to push through a lot of the difficult times. I knew he was almost sent as a reminder of how important this is and how it could really happen to anyone.”

Bentley says he and Miller rely on faith as they seek ways to keep their efforts going while living on their savings to make their dream come true. They are seeking donations and hope to expand their program including showering trailers for those who are handicapped. One day, he added, they also hope to hire formerly homeless people to assist in their program.

“The doors have really been opened for us. God is in this mission,” Bentley tells PEOPLE. “So many things in our country are negative. To be able to counter it with things that are so positive, it’s a gift in disguise because it starts to dilute that message. When there are people who care and when a community starts to care, then a community starts to change.”