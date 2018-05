No Hard Feelings! Hollywood's Friendliest Celeb Exes

In the years since the pro-golfer’s cheating scandal broke, he and ex-wife Elin Nordegren have rebuilt their friendship. A source told PEOPLE, “he talks about her in glowing terms. They’re closer now than they were when they were married. The kids love them both.”

In 2014, Nordegren opened up to PEOPLE about co-parenting in the aftermath of their split, saying, “I have moved on and I am in a good place. My relationship with Tiger is centered around our children and we are doing really good — we really are — and I am so happy that is the case. He is a great father.”

Woods echoed the sentiment in a candid interview with TIME in 2015. “She’s one of my best friends,” he said. “We’re able to pick up the phone, and we talk to each other all the time. We both know that the most important things in our lives are our kids. I wish I would have known that back then.”