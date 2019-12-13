Quiz: How Well Do You Know Friday the 13th?

Image zoom

It’s Friday the 13th! Officially the spookiest holiday after Halloween and the preferred holiday of hockey goalies everywhere.

Obviously, there’s a lot of misinformation floating around out there about the good ol’ Friday the 13th, and we’re here to test your awareness of this important national issue. Ready? Here goes.

1. Being afraid of Friday the 13th is called what?

A. Friggatriskaidekaphobia | B. Triskaidekaphobia

2. What is the maximum number of Friday the 13ths that can occur during a calendar year?

A. 1 | B. 2 | C. 3

3. Which famous rapper was killed on Friday the 13th?

A. Jam Master Jay | B. The Notorious B.I.G. | C. Tupac Shakur

4. Which President was especially superstitious of the holiday, avoiding 13 guests at meals and traveling on the 13th day of any month?

A. FDR | B. JFK | C. LBJ

5. Which pop star considers the number 13 her lucky number?

A. Madonna | B. Taylor Swift | C. Pink

6. Some Spanish-speaking countries have a fear of a different day of the week when it falls on the 13th. Which is it?

A. Wednesday | B. Saturday | C. Tuesday

7. In Ontario, Canada, what group gathers every Friday the 13th for a rally dating back to 1981?

A. Circus folk | B. Wiccans | C. Motorcyclists

8. Which heavy metal band released an album on Friday, February 13, 1970?

A. Led Zeppelin | B. Alice Cooper | C. Black Sabbath

9. Which member of the cast of Seinfeld was born on Friday the 13th?

A. Julia Louis-Dreyfus | B. Jerry Seinfeld | C. Michael Richards

Answers:

1. A

2. B

3. C

4. A

5. B

6. C

7. C

8. C

9. A