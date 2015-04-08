The actress endured months of dance training for her new film

Don’t say Freida Pinto has never suffered for her art.

The Desert Dancer actress, 30, developed a huge amount of respect for dancers – and a few blisters – during months of training for the role in her new film.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I’ve always respected [dancers] even before I did this film but there are an immense amount sacrifices for the sake of art that a lot of people still don’t get,” Pinto told PEOPLE at a New York City screening for Desert Dancer, in which she plays an Iranian woman who joins an illegal dance troupe in a turbulent 2009 Tehran.

“For me it’s incredible and all of this for the sake of expressing themselves. I do have an immense respect for dancers, for artists in general but definitely for dancers,” the Slumdog Millionaire actress continued.

So how many blisters did Pinto endure for the role?

“So many – I’ve got scars from blisters. I’m so proud of them,” she said. “Some of them I try to cover up with makeup just because they are very pronounced.”

Although the most intense of her wounds required some cosmetic intervention, Pinto is in no hurry to end her dancing days.

“It’s all good, I love it. I mean none of it is complaining. It s all welcome and I’ll take them on more and more,” she said.

RELATED VIDEO: The Best Dance Numbers – In 60 Seconds!