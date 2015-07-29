Sarah Michelle Gellar's Daughter Inherited Her Mom's Buffy Strength, Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals
Freddie Prinze Jr. Tweeted photos of his daughter Charlotte Grace at a martial arts lesson
Sure, Buffy was just a TV show, but there’s a chance that Freddie Prinze Jr.’s daughter might have inherited some fighting spirit from her mother, Sarah Michelle Gellar.
On Tuesday, Prinze, 39, Tweeted a photo of his daughter, Charlotte Grace, 5, at a martial arts lesson, where she demonstrating the trap and roll escape move on him. And it seemed to work, too. In one photo, Prinze is on top of the pint-sized martial artist. In the next, she’s turned the tables on him.
“She controls the arm and executes the trap and roll,” Prinze wrote, adding the hashtags #tuffchix and #bullyproof.
Prinze isn’t the only one to post about one-on-one time with Charlotte Grace. In March, Gellar, 38, posted to Instagram that she was taking her daughter to New York for a girls’ weekend.
Later that same month, Gellar posted a photo of her and Prinze out on a date night. “Married almost 13 years and still enjoying each other’s company,” she wrote in the caption.
Gellar has previously praised Prinze as a dad, telling PEOPLE that he is “incredibly hands-on.”
“Thank God he can cook or I would probably never eat,” she said. “We try to make [everything] a family thing, so we’ll go to the farmer’s market and Charlotte can pick out a piece of fish. … And she and Freddie will go to the grill and she pretends to light her little grill.”