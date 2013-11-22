Francesca Eastwood Marries Jordan Feldstein

November 22, 2013

Clint Eastwood and Jonah Hill are now in-laws – the Oscar winner’s daughter, Francesca, married Hill’s brother Jordan Feldstein in Las Vegas last weekend.

PEOPLE has confirmed that Clark County, Nev., issued a marriage license to Eastwood, 20, and Feldstein, who’s Maroon 5’s music manager, on Nov. 17.

Eastwood, whose mother is actress Frances Fisher, was most recently seen in stepmom Dina Eastwood‘s reality series Mrs. Eastwood & Company – which chronicled her relationship with then-boyfriend photographer Tyler Shield – and was the 2013 Miss Golden Globe.

The couple have been keeping their nuptials quiet.

Eastwood was most recently spotted at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s kick-off party in L.A. on Thursday night, where she introduced 2014’s Miss Golden Globe, Sosie Bacon.

