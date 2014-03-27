Fourth Person Has Died from SXSW Crash

DeAndre Tatum passed away Thursday from injuries he sustained after an alleged drunk driver plowed into a crowd at the Austin arts festival

A fourth person has died from the hit-and-run car crash that occurred at the SXSW arts festival earlier this month.

DeAndre Tatum died Thursday from injuries he sustained after an incident in which 21-year-old Rashad Owens allegedly struck a crowd of bystanders with his car, reports Austin local news station KXAN. Owens was driving while intoxicated, according to Austin police.

Tatum, 18, had been in critical condition since the accident.

His girlfriend, Curtisha Davis, 19, was also hurt in the crash, suffering broken bones and a neck injury. She was released from the hospital last week.

Sandy Thuy Le, 26, Jaime West, 27, and Steven Craenmehr, 35, were also killed, and 22 others injured when Owens allegedly sped away from a drunken-driving patrol and plowed into pedestrians.