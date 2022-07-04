How Stars Are Celebrating the Fourth of July in 2022

From barbecues and backyard parties to getaways and fireworks displays, see how stars are celebrating July 4, 2022

By People Staff Updated July 05, 2022 02:15 PM

1 of 35

Jennifer Garner

Credit: The Daily Stardust/BACKGRID

With son Samuel by her side, Garner served as grand marshal of the Pacific Palisades, California, parade. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 35

Tarek El Moussa

El Moussa used his Fourth of July post to celebrate another special day: the day he met his now-wife, Heather Rae. 

3 of 35

Bethenny Frankel

Sporting her red, white and blue, Frankel celebrated from Italy.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 35

Buddy Valastro

Of course the Cake Boss had an epic spread for his celebration. "Bold stripes, bright stars, and brave hearts, we salute America today 🇺🇸 Happy 4th of July everyone! Enjoying with the famiglia," he wrote.

Advertisement

5 of 35

Mindy Kaling

Kaling looked casually festive in her red, white and blue ensemble. 

6 of 35

Savannah Guthrie

The Today host had a blast with her own "little firecrackers."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 35

Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer

Meanwhile, her Today cohosts spent the nighttime hours hosting the Macy's Fourth of July special from N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 35

Gabrielle Union

Union and daughter Kaavia gave off "Big 4th of July" energy in their matching swimsuits.

Advertisement

9 of 35

Lisa Vanderpump

The reality star's adorable grandson was the star of her July Fourth post.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 35

Kandi Burruss

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star joked about the benefits of barbecues in her post: "I love a day when I don't have to cook & I can just pop up at everybody's house & get a plate!"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 35

Jana Kramer

Kramer and her two kids dressed the part!

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 35

Kristin Cavallari

The former reality star posted several pics with her festively dressed kids. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 35

Jimmy Fallon

Tonight Show host Fallon took it back with a throwback for his July Fourth post.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 35

Kelly Ripa

Ripa celebrated the Fourth on a vacation with husband Mark Consuelos. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 35

Martha Stewart

Credit: Martha Stewart/Instragam

The lifestyle guru marked the occasion with a "lovely party" featuring many "delicious" pies. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 35

Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke

Credit: Lindsay Hubbard/Instagram

The two Summer House stars spent the day at Cooper's Beach in Southampton, New York. "The summer we turned pretty ❤️🤍💙," she captioned the post.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 35

Mario Lopez

Credit: Mario Lopez/Instagram

Sharing photos from his pool day with his children, the TV host wrote: "Loving this weather, these kids, & the long relaxing 4th of July weekend!"

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 35

Hoda Kotb

Credit: Hoda Kotb/Instagram

The Today co-anchor celebrated America's birthday alongside friends and her two daughters, Hope and Haley.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 35

Christina Haack

Credit: Christina Hall/Instagram

The HGTV star posted a photo of her husband, Josh Hall, rocking an American flag-themed onesie. She also shared a video of her childrens' dance off.   

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 35

Neil Patrick Harris

The How I Met Your Mother alumnus shared a video of himself celebrating the holiday in the London with his family. "Happy 4th of July, from across the Pond. 🇺🇸🎇🎆🇺🇸," he captioned the post.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 35

Rebel Wilson

While celebrating the holiday at a resort in Turkey, the actress enjoyed an assortment of foods while relaxing in a pool.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 35

Padma Lakshmi

Credit: Padma Lakshmi/Instagram

The Top Chef host showed off her cake, which remarked on recent American headlines. 

"Not much to celebrate this 4th, I'm afraid. Let's just hope everyone can keep safe and peaceful today and that soon our nation veers away from this precipice," she captioned the post. "No matter what, we'll keep fighting for the day where all humans have the same rights, at least of their own person and body, have privacy to make their own choices and to love whom they love and live in peace. #notahappy4th #fruitfromthegarden."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 35

Mike Sorrentino

The Jersey Shore star got to celebrate America's 246th birthday and his 40th birthday alongside his wife, Lauren Pesce, and son, Romeo Reign.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 35

Deena Cortese Buckner

The Jersey Shore star joined her husband, Christopher Buckner, and their two children in wearing American-themed apparel for the holiday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 35

Emma Roberts

Credit: Emma Roberts/Instagram

The actress shared a glimpse at her festive celebration, which featured fireworks.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 35

Denise Richards

Credit: Denise Richards/Instagram

The actress shared a photo of herself wearing an American flag-themed bikini while at the beach.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 35

Whitney Rose

With her friends and husband Justin Rose by her side, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star celebrated the occasion on a fancy yacht.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 35

Sofia Vergara

The former Modern Family star had a fun-filled pool day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 35

Michelle Buteau

Credit: Michelle Buteau/Instagram

At a Fourth of July gathering, the Circle host posed with a cake that remarked on the controversial Roe v. Wade decision. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 35

Katharine McPhee and David Foster

Credit: Katharine McPhee Foster/Instagram

The couple locked lips while celebrating the American holiday in Italy. "Happy 4th of July 🇺🇸 Italian style 🇮🇹," she captioned the post.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 35

Meghan McCain

Credit: Meghan McCain/Instagram

The View alumna celebrated the holiday in her native Arizona alongside her husband, Ben Domenech, and their daughter, Liberty. 

"Happy Birthday America, we love you! Proud to be an American, every single day. Grateful for the men and women of our armed services who have sacrificed and given the most for our freedoms," she wrote. "I could never and will never live anywhere else!"

"We had so much fun this morning celebrating at the Historic Clarkdale Fourth of July Parade and festival! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 🌵🌵🌵❤️🤍💙," she added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 35

Dorit Kemsley

Credit: Dorit Kemsley/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star joined her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, and her two children for the holiday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 35

Candace Cameron Bure

Credit: Candace Cameron Bure/Instagram

The Full House alumna wore a red "God Bless America" T-shirt as she posed with her dog on the patriotic holiday. 

"God Bless America ❤️🤍💙!!! Happy 4th of July 🇺🇸 Independence Day!!" she wrote. "I'm so grateful to live in the USA and I continue to pray God's protection over our nation 🙏🏻."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 35

Gretchen Rossi

Credit: Gretchen Rossi/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Orange County alumna and her daughter dressed accordingly as they celebrated the holiday. 

"Ready for the 4th of July 🤪🎇🧨," Rossi wrote. "Love dressing up with my mini me!"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 35

Bella Thorne

Credit: Bella Thorne/Instagram

While sharing a photo of her American flag-themed bikini, the former Disney Channel star wrote: "PATRIARCHY CAN EAT MY 🍑."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff