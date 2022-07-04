The Top Chef host showed off her cake, which remarked on recent American headlines.

"Not much to celebrate this 4th, I'm afraid. Let's just hope everyone can keep safe and peaceful today and that soon our nation veers away from this precipice," she captioned the post. "No matter what, we'll keep fighting for the day where all humans have the same rights, at least of their own person and body, have privacy to make their own choices and to love whom they love and live in peace. #notahappy4th #fruitfromthegarden."