How Stars Are Celebrating the Fourth of July in 2022
From barbecues and backyard parties to getaways and fireworks displays, see how stars are celebrating July 4, 2022
Jennifer Garner
With son Samuel by her side, Garner served as grand marshal of the Pacific Palisades, California, parade.
Tarek El Moussa
El Moussa used his Fourth of July post to celebrate another special day: the day he met his now-wife, Heather Rae.
Bethenny Frankel
Sporting her red, white and blue, Frankel celebrated from Italy.
Buddy Valastro
Of course the Cake Boss had an epic spread for his celebration. "Bold stripes, bright stars, and brave hearts, we salute America today 🇺🇸 Happy 4th of July everyone! Enjoying with the famiglia," he wrote.
Mindy Kaling
Kaling looked casually festive in her red, white and blue ensemble.
Savannah Guthrie
The Today host had a blast with her own "little firecrackers."
Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer
Meanwhile, her Today cohosts spent the nighttime hours hosting the Macy's Fourth of July special from N.Y.C.
Gabrielle Union
Union and daughter Kaavia gave off "Big 4th of July" energy in their matching swimsuits.
Lisa Vanderpump
The reality star's adorable grandson was the star of her July Fourth post.
Kandi Burruss
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star joked about the benefits of barbecues in her post: "I love a day when I don't have to cook & I can just pop up at everybody's house & get a plate!"
Jana Kramer
Kramer and her two kids dressed the part!
Kristin Cavallari
The former reality star posted several pics with her festively dressed kids.
Jimmy Fallon
Tonight Show host Fallon took it back with a throwback for his July Fourth post.
Kelly Ripa
Ripa celebrated the Fourth on a vacation with husband Mark Consuelos.
Martha Stewart
The lifestyle guru marked the occasion with a "lovely party" featuring many "delicious" pies.
Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke
The two Summer House stars spent the day at Cooper's Beach in Southampton, New York. "The summer we turned pretty ❤️🤍💙," she captioned the post.
Mario Lopez
Sharing photos from his pool day with his children, the TV host wrote: "Loving this weather, these kids, & the long relaxing 4th of July weekend!"
Hoda Kotb
The Today co-anchor celebrated America's birthday alongside friends and her two daughters, Hope and Haley.
Christina Haack
The HGTV star posted a photo of her husband, Josh Hall, rocking an American flag-themed onesie. She also shared a video of her childrens' dance off.
Neil Patrick Harris
The How I Met Your Mother alumnus shared a video of himself celebrating the holiday in the London with his family. "Happy 4th of July, from across the Pond. 🇺🇸🎇🎆🇺🇸," he captioned the post.
Rebel Wilson
While celebrating the holiday at a resort in Turkey, the actress enjoyed an assortment of foods while relaxing in a pool.
Padma Lakshmi
The Top Chef host showed off her cake, which remarked on recent American headlines.
"Not much to celebrate this 4th, I'm afraid. Let's just hope everyone can keep safe and peaceful today and that soon our nation veers away from this precipice," she captioned the post. "No matter what, we'll keep fighting for the day where all humans have the same rights, at least of their own person and body, have privacy to make their own choices and to love whom they love and live in peace. #notahappy4th #fruitfromthegarden."
Mike Sorrentino
The Jersey Shore star got to celebrate America's 246th birthday and his 40th birthday alongside his wife, Lauren Pesce, and son, Romeo Reign.
Deena Cortese Buckner
The Jersey Shore star joined her husband, Christopher Buckner, and their two children in wearing American-themed apparel for the holiday.
Emma Roberts
The actress shared a glimpse at her festive celebration, which featured fireworks.
Denise Richards
The actress shared a photo of herself wearing an American flag-themed bikini while at the beach.
Whitney Rose
With her friends and husband Justin Rose by her side, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star celebrated the occasion on a fancy yacht.
Sofia Vergara
The former Modern Family star had a fun-filled pool day.
Michelle Buteau
At a Fourth of July gathering, the Circle host posed with a cake that remarked on the controversial Roe v. Wade decision.
Katharine McPhee and David Foster
The couple locked lips while celebrating the American holiday in Italy. "Happy 4th of July 🇺🇸 Italian style 🇮🇹," she captioned the post.
Meghan McCain
The View alumna celebrated the holiday in her native Arizona alongside her husband, Ben Domenech, and their daughter, Liberty.
"Happy Birthday America, we love you! Proud to be an American, every single day. Grateful for the men and women of our armed services who have sacrificed and given the most for our freedoms," she wrote. "I could never and will never live anywhere else!"
"We had so much fun this morning celebrating at the Historic Clarkdale Fourth of July Parade and festival! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 🌵🌵🌵❤️🤍💙," she added.
Dorit Kemsley
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star joined her husband, Paul "PK" Kemsley, and her two children for the holiday.
Candace Cameron Bure
The Full House alumna wore a red "God Bless America" T-shirt as she posed with her dog on the patriotic holiday.
"God Bless America ❤️🤍💙!!! Happy 4th of July 🇺🇸 Independence Day!!" she wrote. "I'm so grateful to live in the USA and I continue to pray God's protection over our nation 🙏🏻."
Gretchen Rossi
The Real Housewives of Orange County alumna and her daughter dressed accordingly as they celebrated the holiday.
"Ready for the 4th of July 🤪🎇🧨," Rossi wrote. "Love dressing up with my mini me!"
Bella Thorne
While sharing a photo of her American flag-themed bikini, the former Disney Channel star wrote: "PATRIARCHY CAN EAT MY 🍑."