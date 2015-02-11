Four New Spice Girls Songs Leaked Online

If your eardrums just shattered from the collective screaming, that’s because the Spice Girls are back – well, sort of!

Four previously unreleased tracks from the ’90s Girl Power girl group have been leaked online, according to the Mirror.

The tracks were recorded around the time the British pop super group’s last album Forever was released, meaning that newly engaged Ginger Spice Geri Halliwell – who left the Spice Girls in 1998 – isn’t part of them.

The four songs include three the public have never heard before – “Pain Proof,” “A Day in Your Life” and “If It’s Loving on Your Mind” – while the fourth leaked song, “Right Back at Ya,” is a previously unreleased “pop version” of a song from Forever.

All four songs were produced by Richard Stannard and Matt Rowe, the duo responsible for the group’s mega albums Spice and Spiceworld, according to Music.Mic.

Now it’s time for Spice Girls fans everywhere to dance.