Get Ready to Feel Old: 12 Former Child Stars You Probably Forgot Are Married

Neville Longbottom is officially off the market! The Harry Potter actor announced on Twitter in May 2018 that he recently married girlfriend Angela Jones in Italy. The actor joked that the nuptials kept him away from seeing one of his favorite bands live after first missing them in L.A.

“Not only did I miss @ArcticMonkeys in LA but they were performing in Italy at the same time we were there and my wife made me get married instead. Fuming,” Lewis joked alongside a stunning photo of the two