12 Former Child Stars on the Ups & Downs of Growing Up in the Spotlight

After her impressive dance moves stole the spotlight in Missy Elliott’s 2002 “Work It” video, Stoner went on to roles in Cheaper by the Dozen, the Step Up franchise, Phineas and Ferb and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. The actress/dancer/voice artist recently got candid about her experience with childhood fame in a YouTube video. “Being famous as a kid is weird and unhealthy,” she said. “I’m learning to appreciate the present moment because I was a pack mule growing up. Living in that little box? Being part of that little machine? It takes a huge toll on you. The competition, narcissism, perfectionism, the pressure, schedule, the traumatizing experiences that we can never talk about, because we’re either under contract or we’ll get shot or other things will happen to us if we open our mouths.”

Stoner is now ready to move on from her kid-famous past and reclaim control of her career. “I have some really cool bucket list projects and dreams that are coming true right now. [I’m] finally tapping into a life that I want to live,” she shared.