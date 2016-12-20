Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa Says on Her 'Roughest Days' Son Brayden Makes Her Smile

One particular person is making Christina El Moussa smile amid her split from husband Tarek.

The Flip or Flop star shared a cute video of her 15-month-old son Brayden James laughing while playing a game of peek-a-boo with a napkin. “Even on my roughest days he always brings a smile to my face. #BraydenJames you make our lives complete,” she captioned her clip.

El Moussa, 33, tagged Tarek’s Instagram account in her caption.

The couple, who are also parents to 6-year-old daughter Taylor, announced they were ending their seven-year marriage in a statement to PEOPLE last week, noting an incident in May that prompted police to visit their California home.

“Like many couples, we have had challenges in our marriage,” the former couple said in the statement. “We had an unfortunate misunderstanding about six months ago and the police were called to our house in an abundance of caution. There was no violence and no charges were filed.”

The former HGTV couple, who are in the midst of their sixth season of the reality design series, concluded their joint statement by sharing details of how they sought counseling to “sort out” the relationship but have since decided to separate while evaluating “the future of our marriage.”

Adding, “During the process, we are committed to our kids and being the best parents we can be. We will continue to work through this process civilly and cooperatively, and plan to continue our professional life together.”