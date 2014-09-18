First Look: See Fran Drescher's Official Wedding Photo!

When Fran Drescher, star of TV Land’s Happily Divorced, married Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai at their home on the beach in L.A. Sept. 7, they made sure to keep things intimate – and traditional.

The wedding was an all white scheme, except for the bride who wore a beautiful Badgley Mischka red dress – traditional for Indian brides.

The couple’s nearest and dearest family and friends gathered to see the couple of over one year tie the knot. About 60 guests celebrated with cuisine created by Jennifer Naylor catering.

Fran Drescher and Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai Frank Schaefer

Ayyadurai, 50, who holds the patent for creating email, met Drescher, 56, a little over a year ago when he gave a talk at an event hosted by Deepak Chopra, according to an interview he did with the Huffington Post.

“Fran heard my talk and we fell in love, and we’ve been together since that talk,” he said. “Every day is a celebration with Fran. Every day is almost a romantic hangout with her. We’re always laughing, always enjoying ourselves.”

Drescher recently shared photos of herself Ayyadurai, and her parents on Twitter.

PHOTOS: Surprise! We’re Married!

My folks still here simce the wedding. Ate at Mr Chow's last night. pic.twitter.com/wyPLJugwnc — Fran Drescher (@frandrescher) September 14, 2014