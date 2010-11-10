FIRST LOOK: Nick Jonas Performs in Les Misérables Concert

Forget radio-ready pop music and mobs of heartsick teens. Watch Nick Jonas take on a decidedly more old-fashioned role in Les Misérables.

People.com has a first look at Jonas playing the character Marius in Les Misérables in Concert – The 25th Anniversary Event. The special concert production, which was filmed last month at London’s O2 Arena, will be broadcast on Nov. 17 in the U.K. and at nearly 500 movie theaters across the U.S.

RELATED: Is Nick Jonas Dating His British Costar?

While Jonas, 18, performed in London he was briefly linked to British actress Samantha Barks, with whom he was spotted spending time at the afterparty for the production.

While Jonas remained mum about this dating life, he opened up about his performance in Les Misérables, telling PEOPLE that “to play Marius in this show has been a dream come true for me.”

For movie theaters presenting the show in the U.S., click here.