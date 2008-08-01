FIRST LOOK: Miranda Cosgrove's New Music Video

You’ve heard the song – now watch the video. People.com has an exclusive first look at Miranda Cosgrove’s new video for her tune, “Stay My Baby.”

This is the first video from the 15-year-old star of Nickelodeon’s hit iCarly. The song is off the album iCarly – Music from and Inspired by the Hit TV Show.

In the video, Cosgrove – wearing a graphic white tank top, black shorts and black sneakers – is seen playing with her band and hanging out in a recording studio where she catches the eye of a cute sound engineer played by Nolan Funk.

What starts as a recording session quickly turns into a dance party as Cosgrove – who plays accidental Web star Carly Shay on the Nickelodeon show – welcomes a group of friends to the studio. At the happy ending, Cosgrove is seen leaving with her guy.

“Stay My Baby” is the young actress’s first solo single (she previously released “Leave it All to Me” with her former Drake & Josh costar Drake Bell). The video is directed by Jesse Dylan (son of Bob Dylan), who has worked on videos for Nelly Furtado, Lenny Kravitz and will.i.am.

The video will have premiere on Nickelodeon on Monday, during a new episode of SpongeBob SquarePants (6 p.m. ET).