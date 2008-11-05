First Lady Perks!

Like Laura Bush before her, Obama will be able to hire an army of chefs who will make anything the family desires, whether it's honey-baked ham and cheese grits (for the Bushes' Easter brunch) or ginger-scented farm lamb and roasted baby beets (for a state dinner for the president of Ghana). "Every first lady will be demanding when they come to the White House," pastry chef Roland Mesnier (far left) said in 2007. "They want things done their own way. It is not always easy. You have to be man enough to take it on the chin."