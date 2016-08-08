Fifth Harmony's Normani Kordei 'Taking a Break From Twitter' in the Wake of Cyberbullying

Normani Kordei is shutting down vicious Twitter trolls once and for all by leaving the social media platform entirely.

Fans turned on the Fifth Harmony member last week due to an alleged snub of bandmate Camila Cabello. When asked to say something nice about each of her fellow 5H-ers during a Facebook Live interview with Galore, Kordei seemed to stall before addressing Cabello. “She is … let’s see. Camila. Very quirky. Yeah,” she eventually said. “Very quirky. Cute.”

The incident touched off a flurry of tweets attacking Kordei for the apparent shade. The situation was so severe that she was forced to clarify the situation in a long note posted to Twitter.

“It is a shame that after four years together as a group I have to address foolishness manufactured by those that have absolutely no idea what goes on,” the 20-year-old began.

“I have shown nothing but commitment for the success of Fifth Harmony even promoting on my days off but yet I always find myself as the target of unjust hate and slander. It’s just not right. I give 110 percent on and off stage because I am true to myself and the artistry. We learn in life that evil spirits exist and people don’t always treat you fairly but you continue to love anyway. I have love and respect for all four of my bandmates whether you choose to believe it or not.”

Unfortunately her message did little to quell the furious fans, and the hateful tweets only intensified. As a result, she is stepping back from Twitter for the foreseeable future. Kordei announced her decision on Saturday with an additional note.

“Over the past four years of being in the public eye I’ve learned to grow a thick skin to critics and those who may not like me,” she writes. “I’ve never been one to deny anyone of their opinions, but over the course of this last week and especially over the last 48 hours I’ve not just been cyber bullied, I’ve been racially cyberbullied with tweets and pictures so horrific and racially charged that I can’t subject myself any longer to the hate.”

VIDEO: Fifth Harmony Member Normani Kordei Proves the Game Password Is Way Better When You Sing!

She continued: “I’m not the first black female celebrity to deal with this and I’m sure I won’t be the last. I want to take this moment to say Love goes much further than hate in this world. Hiding behind a computer and putting people down, especially for the color of their skin doesn’t make you cool, it makes you a coward!”

Kordei signed off with a note of compassion. “I have nothing but love for everyone, even my haters and I hope I can lead by example,” Kordei concluded. “I also want to thank Twitter for immediately jumping into action when they were alerted to the situation. I love you all!”

i stand by the words "love only", meaning I won't tolerate on my timeline any kind of hate, racism, or discrimination towards ANYONE. period — camila (@Camila_Cabello) August 6, 2016

Cabello herself came to Kordei’s aid, tweeting support for her and criticism of the cyberbullies.

“I stand by the words “love only,”meaning I won’t tolerate on my timeline any kind of hate, racism, or discrimination towards ANYONE. period,” Cabello wrote. “You don’t have to hate on somebody else to support me – I don’t appreciate it and it’s not what I’m about. Be kind or move on.”