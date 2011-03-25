Star Tracks: Friday, March 25, 2011
Swinging Star
Fergie and husband Josh Duhamel celebrated her 36th birthday with dinner before she hit The Bank Nightclub at Las Vegas's Bellagio, where fans sang "Happy Birthday" and she sang the Black Eyed Peas' "Imma Bee" – for starters.
CALIFORNIA GURL
Looks like the Gossip Girl gang is taking a jaunt out West! A beaming Blake Lively returns to her native La-La land to film sun-drenched scenes for the CW drama on Thursday.
STAR HOMECOMING
It's a trip down memory lane for Jennifer Hudson, who returns to the American Idol stage for a performance on Thursday night's elimination show in Los Angeles.
EARLY RISER
Bradley Cooper makes a dashing exit after an appearance on the Today show in New York's Rockefeller Center on Thursday.
DRESS UP
Modern day Material Girl Kelly Osbourne plays mix and match in a dotted tube top, on-trend floral mini and cropped denim at the launch of the Madonna-helmed fashion line at the Macy's in Beverly Hills on Thursday.
SHADES OF GRAY
A smartly clad Ryan Phillippe leaves his baby mama drama and current gal pal Amanda Seyfried out of the picture on Thursday while heading to dinner in L.A.
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Proud parents Bruce Willis and Demi Moore reunite to support daughter Rumer's debut in the Broadway production of Love, Loss and What I Wore in New York City on Thursday.
ANIMAL INSTINCTS
Who's hungry? A formal Alec Baldwin plays nice with a local law enforcement equine – and offers a healthy snack! – while shooting a commercial Thursday in New York City.
ALL IN STRIDE
After hanging with Sandra Bullock in New York, Renée Zellweger returns home to L.A. Thursday, where the newly single star stepped out with a smile.
GEE WHIZ!
Mom-to-be Natalie Portman keeps her baby bump bundled while walking her Yorkie Whiz in New York on Thursday.
FAN- DEMONIUM
He's a crowd pleaser! Hugh Jackman gets a fan-frenzied reception Thursday at Mumbai International Airport in India, where he's set to speak about the film industry at the FICCI Frames conference.
SWING SHIFT
Whee! An expectant Jessica Alba helps 2-year-old daughter Honor catch some air Thursday during a mommy-and-me playdate at Beverly Hills's Coldwater Park.
ANIMAL INSTINCTS
Brrr! Mary-Kate Olsen bundles up in another fur-rocious getup while braving the Big Apple chill on Thursday.
FASHION FIX
"Grenade" singer Bruno Mars channels his inner Rat Pack-er while stylishly arriving for the 2011 ECHO Awards in Berlin on Thursday.
PEEK-A-BUMP
Though she's not due until later this year, mom-to-be Alicia Silverstone flaunts her belly as she heads into a yoga class Thursday in West Hollywood.
PLANET GAGA
Lady Gaga gives Las Vegas party-goers the surprise of a lifetime on Thursday, delighting revelers at Krave nightclub in Planet Hollywood with an impromptu performance.