Fergie: Still Not Pregnant – and Cartwheels Prove It
The pop star jokes about how far she'll go to squash the baby rumors
Credit: AP
All those pregnancy rumors are starting to make Fergie self-conscious. Dismissing chatter she’s expecting (“No, no,” the pop star insisted), Fergie told Ryan Seacrest on his KIIS-FM radio show Tuesday morning that she stepped up her exercise game in preparation for Fox’s Idol Gives Back special to hopefully squash the rumors. Perhaps to prove it – and also to show off her love of gymnastics – she performed a one-handed cartwheel during Sunday’s taped performance with the group Heart. Catch her skills when the special airs Wednesday on Fox.
