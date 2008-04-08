Fergie: Still Not Pregnant – and Cartwheels Prove It

All those pregnancy rumors are starting to make Fergie self-conscious. Dismissing chatter she’s expecting (“No, no,” the pop star insisted), Fergie told Ryan Seacrest on his KIIS-FM radio show Tuesday morning that she stepped up her exercise game in preparation for Fox’s Idol Gives Back special to hopefully squash the rumors. Perhaps to prove it – and also to show off her love of gymnastics – she performed a one-handed cartwheel during Sunday’s taped performance with the group Heart. Catch her skills when the special airs Wednesday on Fox.