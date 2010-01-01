Fergie & Josh Duhamel Ring in 2010 Kissing in Vegas

In Las Vegas, where it’s New Year’s Eve practically every day, all the stops were pulled out Thursday night, with incredible parties thrown at PURE and LAX.

The Black Eyed Peas stopped by Company Kitchen and Pub House for dinner before heading to LAX to ring in 2010. Fergie, dressed in a silver beaded mini dress by Jenny Packham and shoes and clutch by Christian Louboutin, entered hand-in-hand with hubby Josh Duhamel – sporting a white shirt, skinny tie and black leather jacket.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent ushered in 2010 at PURE atop the terrace, overlooking the Las Vegas fireworks.

Once inside LAX, Fergie and Josh stuck together, hugging and cuddling. The rest of The Peas headed to the deejay booth, to watch Apl.de.ap spin.

Just before midnight, the Black Eyed Peas took to the platform above the deejay booth to sing such crowd favorites as “Boom Boom Pow.” Fergie gave Josh a sweet kiss before heading onstage.

At midnight, Will.i.am led the countdown on his phone.

As the shout-out began, Josh rushed to the platform and, just after midnight, planted a smooch on his wife – in front of the entire crowd, as patrons screamed and cheered for the couple.

PHOTOS: Stars’ Amazing New Year’s Eve Parties!

After midnight, the Peas toasted the crowd with Crystal Champagne while singing their hot hit song “I Gotta Feeling.” During the performance, Fergie sang on the platform and yelled “Make some noise, Las Vegas!” while Josh watched with admiration from the VIP area .

After the performance, Will.i.am took over the DJ booth to spin.

Partying All Over Town

Later that evening, Prince joined the Black Eyed Peas in the VIP area, chatting with Fergie and Josh in a private booth. Will.i.am also joined them, grabbing a seat next to Prince.

Come midnight at PURE, 50 Cent sang a medley of his most popular songs under the fireworks along the Vegas Strip. Later in the night, he headed back down to the main stage, donning a white jacket and a New York Yankees cap, to sing “I Rep New York.”

50 Cent and his group sipped Hennessey throughout the night, and eventually got the crowd going when he threw dollar bills down to those on the dance floor.

Ciara was also onhand, dancing the night away in British flag Louboutin shoes. Other guests at PURE included Floyd Mayweather, Kenyon Marton (Nuggets), Lloyd Banks, Tony Yayo and R&B singer Governor Washington.