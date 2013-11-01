Fergie Enjoys Girls' Night Out at Fashion Party in L.A.

Rose McGowan and Jessica Alba also hit up the bash at an indoor skate park

She’s had date nights with hubby Josh Duhamel since they had son Axl Jack in August. But Fergie got a little girl time on Wednesday night, catching up with Rose McGowan and China Chow at a cocktail party and dinner in Los Angeles.

Leaving hubby and baby at home, the Black Eyed Peas frontwoman, 38, hit up the Belvedere Vodka-sponsored Kenzo’s “Kalifornia” bag launch party at the indoor Berrics Skate Park, which had been transformed into an elegant dinner venue and afterparty.

Fergie, Chow and McGowan were seen taking selfies on their phones in front of the skate ramps.

Newlywed McGowan, 40, was the social butterfly of the party, seen mingling with guests and wearing a fabulous fur coat.

Jessica Alba arrived with husband Cash Warren, and they were inseparable throughout the night, looking very much in love.

Rashida Jones also made an appearance, sporting the new Kalifornia bag and speaking with Kenzo designers Carol Lim and Humberto Leon about its design.