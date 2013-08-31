The five stories that got the strongest reactions from readers this week

It was the vacation photo that went viral – and wowed PEOPLE readers. A pic of former Marine Jesse Cottle, a double amputee, being carried by his wife, Kelly, was inspiring as a portrait of unconditional love and support.

Here are the five stories that sparked the strongest reactions from readers this week – the news that made you happy, sad, laugh out loud, angry and even saying “Wow.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Let us know what you think by clicking on the emoticons at the bottom of every story.

Josh Duhamel and his wife, Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie, added a sweet pea to their pod when they welcomed their first child, a boy named Axl Jack, on Thursday.

Wounded warrior Jesse Cottle and his wife, Kelly, had no idea that a pic taken on a family trip to Idaho would go viral after it was posted on Facebook. The pic shows Kelly giving a piggyback to her husband, who lost both his legs in Afghanistan. The former marine says the photo is “very much a symbol for our whole relationship She’s physically carrying me, but there’s times where she’s carrying me emotionally.”

Readers were saddened to learn that Michael Douglas and his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, had separated. As this week’s issue of PEOPLE reveals, the couple have battled their ups and downs over the past three years, with Douglas’s cancer battle and her struggles with bipolar II disorder taking a toll on their marriage.

It was the twerk seen round the world, and Miley Cyrus‘s provocative dance moves at the VMAs got PEOPLE readers riled up this week. One commenter summed up the feelings of so many when she said, “Please, please stop.”

Reality TV star Kate Gosselin filed a lawsuit on Monday accusing her ex-husband, Jon, of stealing her hard drive and hacking into her computer and phone to get material for a tell-all book. The couple, who starred in Jon & Kate Plus 8 with their eight kids, divorced in 2009.