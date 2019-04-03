'It's Not Right': 25 Actresses Who've Spoken Out About Being Paid Less than Male Stars

On Equal Pay Day 2019, the actress went to Capitol Hill to discuss the gender pay gap — an issue she is all too familiar with after realizing she was paid $1,000 to Mark Wahlberg’s $1.5 million for reshoots of their film All the Money in the World.

“No one cared,” she said of the 2017 news story. “This came as no surprise to me, it simply reinforced my life-learned belief that equality is not an inalienable right and that women would always be working just as hard for less money while shouldering more responsibility at home.”

After the story gained traction thanks to Jessica Chastain blowing it up on Twitter — and a $2 million donation was made to the Time’s Up Defense Fund — “I could tell my workplace was shifting,” she said. “Rather than being grasped too tightly or hugged for too long as a morning greeting, my hand was shaken and I was looked squarely in the eye and I was welcomed to my Monday morning.”

Williams added, “On the job I just completed two weeks ago, I have to tell you, I was paid equally with my male costar.”