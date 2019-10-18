Irina Shayk, Julianne Moore, Jennifer Aniston & More Female Celebs Get Real About Aging in Hollywood

In the modeling world, age can be an even bigger deal than in the film industry, which is why Shayk feels grateful to still be employed at … 34.

“I’m so lucky to be working,” she told PEOPLE.

“I think women are like a good wine: better with age, wiser and [make] better decisions in life. I think a woman just has to feel she never ages inside. It’s all about personality. It’s all about how you take life in and send the energy out there.”