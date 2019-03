After seven years of dating, the Five Feet Apart actress knew she wanted Jane the Virgin actor Brett Dier to be her husband — so she asked him. “I just asked,” she told Busy Philipps during a March 2019 stop by Busy Tonight.

“Neither of us are, like, crazy romantic people, so nothing was planned. He was sitting there eating a pizza and he was telling me a joke that Shia LaBeouf had said in an interview, and he was, like, pretending to be Shia LaBeouf explaining this joke and for some reason I just cut him off and was like, ‘Wanna marry me?’ ” Props to Richardson for taking LaBeouf’s ”just do it” advice to heart.