Felicia Day Tells VidCon: 'Embrace Your Weirdness'

Felicia Day didn’t get the title “Queen of the Geeks” by trying to fit in.

The online entertainment mogul and actress told her fans at the Entertainment Weekly and PEOPLE Interview Stage at VidCon 2015 that the key to achieving success is to be one with your inner weirdo.

“Embracing who I am and the weirdnesses of my life got me to where I am today. And that’s what I want people to take away from it,” she told the audience on Friday.

“Embrace your weirdness, because that’s what makes you special in life the more you can love all the weirdness inside you, the more you’ll succeed.”

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer actress and star of various YouTube channels, including the widely popular web show The Guild, can now add author to her laundry list of accomplishments.

Her book “You’re Never Weird on the Internet (Almost),” is about her experience working on the web and in the gaming world, and is aimed at helping people manage online bullying and criticism.

“From my experience, especially being in the online world, there will always be somebody there to shame something about you – no matter what it is,” she says.

“The only thing you can do in this world is really accept who you are, and then the people who you need around there will be there for you.”