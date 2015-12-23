Ludacris Spreads Holiday Joy at the Children's Hospital in Atlanta

Rapper turned actor Ludacris took on a new role as Santa on Tuesday while visiting the Children’s Hospital in Atlanta.

The Fast and Furious star showed up at the hospital with gifts and spent time with the patients and their parents, before sharing some photos from the festivities on Instagram.

“Tis the season. #givingback #childrenshospital #merryludacrismas @ludacrisfdtn,” the 38-year-old captioned a photo collage of photos with the kids and stuffed animals

He also tagged his charity organization, The Ludacris Foundation – started in December of 2001 – which aims to help youth help themselves by volunteering across the country.

Ludacris captioned another photo grid featuring more kids, “Making their day makes my day @ludacrisfdtn #merryludacrismas.”

The father of three shared one more photo, highlighting the parents of the patients and sending them good wishes.

“To all the parents my heart & prayers are with you,” he wrote. “To all the children I admire your strength and perseverance. Love from the @ludacrisfdtn #childrenshospital #merryludacrismas.”