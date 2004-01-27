Extra Fizz for Britney, Beyoncé, Pink

Britney Spears, Beyoncé Knowles and Pink – the reigning divas of (soda) pop – showed up in London’s Trafalgar Square Monday night to show off their new multimillion-dollar ad campaign for Pepsi, reports PEOPLE.

The three sirens arrived on the blue carpet, alongside Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, outside the National Gallery to celebrate the surprise world premiere of the new Pepsi Gladiator commercial, which is due to play in international markets.

The ad, filmed in Rome, features the three pop stars dressed as gladiators as they overtake evil Roman emperor Enrique Iglesias (who was a no-show at the premiere) with a rousing chorus of Queen’s “We Will Rock You” and a mutual love of Pepsi.

In the commercial, the gladiator-garbed divas decide not to fight each other and start singing instead, rallying the crowd against the emperor. Eventually, “Caesar” Enrique is thrown into the arena – and into the path of a stalking lion.

Pink expressed admiration for her fellow warriors. “It was cool to see, because we’re all so different, how we could bring different stuff to the table,” the chatty singer, 24, told reporters.

Asked who would win in a real gladiator battle, Beyoncé, 22, a dazzler in a blue sheath and fur stole, purred: “I would, of course.”

Recent bride Britney Spears, 22, was the last to arrive. Snapping gum and sporting a red Kabbalah bracelet, Britney bemoaned her lack of sword skills but laughed about her recent marriage fiasco.

“I’ve reached the stage now where I can laugh about it,” she told the Associated Press.