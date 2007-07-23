Expectant Mom Naomi Watts Celebrates at a Baby Shower

Boyfriend (and dad-to-be) Liev Schreiber also appears at the usually all-female event

Saturday was social for Naomi Watts: The actress, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Liev Schreiber, celebrated with a baby shower.

The couple, who according to a source close to them were originally planning to catch that day’s Galaxy/Chelsea game (featuring the debut of David Beckham), instead shifted gears and held an intimate afternoon gathering at their Los Angeles-area home.

Among the approximately 15 guests were Kate Hudson and actress Carla Gugino, as well as the 39-year-old father-to-be – despite the normally all-female nature of a shower.

Describing her pregnancy to PEOPLE in May, Watts, 38, said she was “just being relaxed and moving at a much slower pace and enjoying it. I’m just really happy to be pregnant.”