Exclusive! Baby Trump at Home

BARRON WILLIAM TRUMPBORN: MARCH 20, 2006
“Melania loves taking care of the baby,” says Donald Trump (at home in New York City). “If we have more, it will be terrific.” For now, Barron William, born 8 lbs. 8 oz., has their Fifth Avenue home all to himself – including a floor above his parents’ bedroom, complete with nursery, kitchen, living room and quarters for a nanny and Mom.
A LITTLE GENT
“He’s a very good baby,” reports Melania, who turns 36 on April 26. “He’s not like a crybaby – he’s calm, and it’s fantastic.”
GOLDEN BOY
In the Trumps’ $100 million triplex penthouse, gifts from friends – including a golden stroller complete with its own chandelier (courtesy of Ellen DeGeneres) and gazillions of onesies – greeted Barron’s arrival. “It’s fun,” says Melania of the stroller. “It makes you laugh.”
THE PLUSH LIFE
“Sometimes I just think, ‘Oh my God, this is my baby. I have a baby.’ There’s nothing like it,” says Melania (in the nursery). Says Donald, “I love to feed the baby. Not because I have to, but just because I love it.”
