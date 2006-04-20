Exclusive! Baby Trump at Home

See inside the world of the billion-dollar boy, 1-month-old Barron William Trump
By People Staff
April 20, 2006 02:00 PM

BARRON WILLIAM TRUMPBORN: MARCH 20, 2006

TROY WORD

“Melania loves taking care of the baby,” says Donald Trump (at home in New York City). “If we have more, it will be terrific.” For now, Barron William, born 8 lbs. 8 oz., has their Fifth Avenue home all to himself – including a floor above his parents’ bedroom, complete with nursery, kitchen, living room and quarters for a nanny and Mom.

A LITTLE GENT

TROY WORD

“He’s a very good baby,” reports Melania, who turns 36 on April 26. “He’s not like a crybaby – he’s calm, and it’s fantastic.”

GOLDEN BOY

TROY WORD

In the Trumps’ $100 million triplex penthouse, gifts from friends – including a golden stroller complete with its own chandelier (courtesy of Ellen DeGeneres) and gazillions of onesies – greeted Barron’s arrival. “It’s fun,” says Melania of the stroller. “It makes you laugh.”

THE PLUSH LIFE

TROY WORD

“Sometimes I just think, ‘Oh my God, this is my baby. I have a baby.’ There’s nothing like it,” says Melania (in the nursery). Says Donald, “I love to feed the baby. Not because I have to, but just because I love it.”

(For more news on the Trump family, go to melaniatrump.com.)

