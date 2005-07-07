Ex-Idol Contestant Clark Escapes Charges

Former American Idol contestant Corey Clark is off the hook as far as a recent food fight is concerned – he will not face criminal charges.

“They decided there was insufficient evidence to prosecute him,” says Lana Wyatt, a spokeswoman for the Sacramento County district attorney’s office.

Clark, 24, would have faced up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine if charged and convicted of a misdemeanor battery count stemming from an alleged June 25 incident at Sacramento’s Sheraton Grand Hotel.

“Coming on the heels of a huge misunderstanding, Corey is obviously thrilled,” said Clark’s representative, Jed Wallace. “I think the major lesson here is, when you’re on the road and want to blow off steam, go for a jog.”

Police records state that Clark and CDC Records company executive Laura Kathleen Troy, 34, argued as they were eating a room-service breakfast at the hotel. Clark allegedly threw food and dishes and grabbed Troy, causing red marks on her arms, police said, adding that Troy was uncooperative and did not want to press charges.

Clark, a 2003 Idol contestant, was dismissed from the show for not disclosing a 2002 misdemeanor arrest for allegedly assaulting his younger sister.

He recently claimed to have had an affair with Idol judge Paula Abdul, and that she coached him for his TV appearances. Abdul denied the claims.