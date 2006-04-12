Ewan McGregor Adopts a Daughter
Ewan McGregor has a new addition to his family: a 4-year-old girl from Mongolia.
“I can confirm Ewan McGregor and his wife Eve Mavrakis have adopted the girl but cannot comment further,” a rep for the Scottish-born actor tells PEOPLE.
McGregor, 35, and Mavrakis, 39, have two biological daughters: Clara, 10, and Esther, 4. The couple, who met on the set of the British TV crime series Kavanagh QC, have been married since 1995.
Mavrakis, a production designer, most recently worked on the British movie Imagine Me & You. Born in France and raised in China, she served as production interpreter on the Chinese set of Steven Spielberg’s 1987 movie Empire of the Sun.
In 2004, McGregor and best friend Charley Boorman spent three months on a globe-spanning 20,000-mile motorcycle odyssey for the Bravo TV series Long Way Round. Mongolia was one of the stops on their journey.
Before the trek, McGregor told reporters that his wife and daughters “understand and are fully behind us, (though) I think if the whole thing was called off tomorrow they would probably be delighted.”