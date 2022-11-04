Every Sexiest Man Alive's Big Break

Whether the big screen or the soccer field — all of PEOPLE's Sexiest Men Alive had to start somewhere. From Tom Cruise to Michael B. Jordan, find out how all of the sexiest men got their starts

By
Published on November 4, 2022 09:00 AM
01 of 32

Paul Rudd (2021)

The movie "Clueless", written and directed by Amy Heckerling. Seen here from left, Paul Rudd (as Josh) and Alicia Silverstone (as Cher Horowitz)
CBS via Getty Images

Following a few roles on the small screen, including in the short-lived sitcom Wild Oats, Paul Rudd made his mark as Josh in the 1995 film Clueless alongside Alicia Silverstone. Rudd has since booked numerous roles including venturing into the Marvel Universe as Ant-Man.

02 of 32

Michael B. Jordan (2020)

Michael B. Jordan, Larry Gilliard Jr The Wire - 2002
David Lee/Hbo/Blown Deadline/Kobal/Shutterstock

Michael B. Jordan is now a certified movie star, starring in films like Black Panther and Creed, but the actor started his career on the small screen. In what could be considered his breakout role, Jordan appeared on 13 episodes of The Wire in 2002.

03 of 32

John Legend (2019)

John Legend during John Legend's Birthday Dinner - December 28, 2004
Johnny Nunez/WireImage

John Legend's career in music spans nearly two decades. His first album, Get Lifted, proved that the singer-songwriter was here to say when it took home the 2006 Grammy for best R&B album. That year he also won best new artist and best male R&B vocal performance for his song, "Ordinary People." Legend has now won a total of 12 Grammys — and is a certified EGOT.

04 of 32

Idris Elba (2018)

The Wire, Idris Elba
Moviestore/Shutterstock

After appearing on various shows (mostly across the pond) earlier in his career, Idris Elba really made a splash with his role of Russell "Stringer" Bell on The Wire. He recently reprised his role as Heimdall in the Thor franchise and is set to star in the upcoming film Luther based on the television series of the same name.

05 of 32

Blake Shelton (2017)

Blake Shelton Photo Session - November 30, 2001
Paul Natkin/WireImage

Blake Shelton's debut No. 1 single "Austin" celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2021. Released in April 2001, the song was Shelton's first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and catapulted him to stardom. Shelton has been making music ever since and recently announced he would be stepping away from his role as coach on The Voice after 23 seasons.

06 of 32

Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson (2016)

The Mummy Returns, Dwayne Johnson (The Rock)
Moviestore/Shutterstock

Dwyane Johnson started his career in professional wrestling, and appeared as part of the World Wrestling Federation from 1996 to 2004 — hence the nickname. In 2001, though, Johnson made his debut on the big screen in The Mummy Returns with Brendan Fraser. He recently starred as the titular character in DC's Black Adam.

07 of 32

David Beckham (2015)

David Beckham
Neal Simpson/EMPICS via Getty Images

After a few years of playing in their youth program, David Beckham began his illustrious career as a professional footballer, suiting up for Manchester United in the 1990s. Beckham retired from the sport in 2013 after a 21-year career.

08 of 32

Chris Hemsworth (2014)

HOME AND AWAY 1988> Channel Five TV series with Chris Hemsworth and Holly Brisley
Alamy Stock Photo

After appearing on the long-running Australian soap opera Home and Away from 2004-2007, Chris Hemsworth made his debut as Thor in 2011.

09 of 32

Adam Levine (2013)

Adam Levine from Maroon 5 & John Mayer backstage before they played together in concert
L. Cohen/WireImage

Before Maroon 5, there was Kara's Flowers. Adam Levine and some of his current band's members were in another band that broke up after just one album. Maroon 5's first album, Songs About Jane, was released in 2002 and in 2005 the band would win best new artist at the Grammy Awards.

10 of 32

Channing Tatum (2012)

CLIFTON MURRAY, BRANDON JAY MCLAREN, CHANNING TATUM, AMANDA BYNES, SHE'S THE MAN, 2006
Alamy Stock Photo

With appearances in films like Coach Carter, Supercross, A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints and Havoc, Channing Tatum would become a household name (at least among teenagers) when he appeared in 2006's She's the Man as Amanda Bynes' love interest. Later that year he starred in Step Up alongside Jenna Dewan, whom he eventually married (and divorced) and with whom he shares daughter Everly.

11 of 32

Bradley Cooper (2011)

Bradley Cooper, Merrin Dungey appearing in the 'Alias' episode 'A Free Agent'.
Scott Garfield /Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

After appearing in 2001's Wet Hot American Summer in a small role, Bradley Cooper would slowly rise to Oscar-winning success. That same year he would land a recurring role on Alias starring alongside Jennifer Garner and beginning a long career on both big and small screens. Cooper is next starring in Maestro, a film he wrote and directed about Leonard Bernstein's life, which is expected to debut in 2023.

12 of 32

Ryan Reynolds (2010)

TWO GUYS A GIRL AND A PIZZA PLACE, Ryan Reynolds
20th Century Fox Film/Courtesy Everett Collection

Ryan Reynolds had a few screen credits in the early 1990s as a young actor before landing a role on Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place, which he starred on for four seasons from 1998-2001. Now, the father of three is the co-chairman of Wrexham A.F.C. and is set to star in Deadpool 3 in 2024.

13 of 32

Johnny Depp (2009 and 2003)

Johnny Depp In '21 Jump Street'
Fox/Getty Images

After making a few appearances on screen in the early-mid 1980s, Johnny Depp's big break came when he landed the role of Officer Tom Hanson on 21 Jump Street in 1987.

14 of 32

Hugh Jackman (2008)

X-MEN, Hugh Jackman, 2000, TM and Copyright (c)20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved.
X-MEN, Hugh Jackman, 2000, TM and Copyright (c)20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved.

While Hugh Jackman began his career on stage and in television, he would become a household name as Wolverine in X-Men in 2000. Jackman returned to the stage once again in 2022 opposite Sutton Foster in The Music Man on Broadway.

15 of 32

Matt Damon (2007)

Robin Williams 'Good Will Hunting'
Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock

After appearing in Mystic Pizza, Courage Under Fire and Rainmaker, Matt Damon's first big role came in Good Will Hunting – a movie he and friend (and fellow Sexiest Man Alive) Ben Affleck wrote together, which would win the Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for best screenplay. The actor has gone on to star in numerous films including the Ocean's films and Bourne franchise.

16 of 32

George Clooney (2006 and 1997)

George Clooney
George Clooney on ER. getty images

George Clooney had recurring roles on shows like The Facts of Life, Bodies of Evidence and Roseanne and even a show called E/R (not to be confused with ER) before appearing on television screens across the US from 1994 to 2009 as Dr. Doug Ross on ER. Clooney is now a certifiable Hollywood star, having won two Oscars including one for Argo, starring Affleck, which he produced.

17 of 32

Matthew McConaughey (2005)

Matthew McConaughey Dazed and Confused
Matthew McConaughey in Dazed and Confused. Universal/Gramercy/Kobal/Shutterstock

Audiences first learned about Matthew McConaughey from his breakout supporting role in 1993's Dazed and Confused. Since, McConaughey's career has spanned genres and in 2014 he won an Academy Award for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club.

18 of 32

Jude Law (2004)

Jude Law at a party at Tavern on the Green to celebrate opening night of the Broadway play "Indiscretions" in May 1995 in New York City
Catherine McGann/Getty Images

Jude Law began his career on stage in London in Indiscretions, which was brought to Broadway in 1995. In 1997 he moved to the big screen in the film Gattaca alongside Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. Law has had a vast career on the big and small screen, including roles in Sherlock Holmes and Fantastic Beasts films.

19 of 32

Ben Affleck (2002)

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Bromance Through the Years
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in Good Will Hunting. Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock

After appearing in a series of small parts, Affleck would land his breakout role in 1997's Chasing Amy before appearing in (and writing) Good Will Hunting with Damon. Affleck has gone on the act, direct and write dozens of films and is set to appear in an upcoming untitled project he's been working on with Damon about Nike.

20 of 32

Pierce Brosnan (2001)

Doris Roberts as Mildred Krebs, Stephanie Zimbalist as Laura Holt, Pierce Brosnan as Remington Steele
Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

After beginning his career on stage as well, Pierce Brosnan's popularity expanded when he appeared on the series Remington Steele which ran from 1982 to 1987. He would go on to star as James Bond in four films and as one of Sophie's three possible dads in Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

21 of 32

Brad Pitt (2000 and 1995)

Thelma And Louise, Brad Pitt, Geena Davis
Moviestore/Shutterstock

Though he appeared on screen numerous times in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Brad Pitt's breakout came in 1991's Thelma & Louise. While his part was small, it caught audiences' attention and would catapult his career. In addition to his expansive career as an actor, Pitt has also gone on produce numerous films as well.

22 of 32

Richard Gere (1999 and 1993)

Richard Gere sits with Diane Keaton at a bar in a scene from the film 'Looking For Mr. Goodbar', 1977
Paramount/Getty Images

Richard Gere's first big role on screen was in 1977's Looking for Mr. Goodbar, though his career on stage had begun before that. Gere made his Broadway debut in the musical Soon in 1971 before appearing in Grease in New York City and London. He went on to star in numerous films including 1980's American Gigolo and 1990's Pretty Woman.

23 of 32

Harrison Ford (1998)

Harrison Ford, as Hans Solo, on the set of Star Wars: Episode IV
Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

By the time Harrison Ford appeared as Han Solo in 1977's Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, he had appeared on screen numerous times, but never as out of his world as the captain of the Millennium Falcon. He would reprise that role numerous times and step into other iconic roles, such as Indiana Jones.

24 of 32

Denzel Washington (1996)

ST. ELSEWHERE -- " Tweety and Ralph" Episode 8 -- Pictured: Denzel Washington as Dr. Philip Chandler
Jack Hamilton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Denzel Washington made his big screen debut in Carbon Copy but reached a larger audience when he booked his recurring role on St. Elsewhere — which he appeared in for all of its six seasons from 1982 to 1988. He has been nominated for nine Academy Awards, winning twice, and his performance in Broadway's Fences won him a Tony Award in 2010.

25 of 32

Nick Nolte (1992)

RICH MAN, POOR MAN - BOOK I - Gallery - Shoot Date: June 16, 1975 - NICK NOLTE;SUSAN BLAKELY;PETER STRAUSS
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

After various minor acting gigs on screen, Nick Nolte landed his big break on the mini-series Rich Man, Poor Man, which earned him an Emmy nomination in 1976. His career has spanned decades and he is set to appear in Rittenhouse Square expected out later this year.

26 of 32

Patrick Swayze (1991)

FILM STILLS OF 'DIRTY DANCING' WITH 1987, EMILE ARDOLINO, JENNIFER GREY, PATRICK SWAYZE IN 1987
Snap/Shutterstock

After appearing in various roles on screen in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the world would swoon over Patrick Swayze as dance instructor Johnny in 1987's Dirty Dancing. Swayze appeared in numerous films following, including 1990's Ghost. Before his death in 2009 at the age of 57, his last appearance on screen was in Blue Powder.

27 of 32

Tom Cruise (1990)

Tom Cruise
Warner Brothers/Getty

After landing a few roles as a young actor in the early 1980s — including 1983's The Outsiders alongside Matt Dillon, Rob Lowe and fellow Sexiest Man Alive Patrick Swayze — Tom Cruise cemented his status as a movie star with Risky Business. Recently, Cruise reprised another one of his iconic roles as Maverick in Top Gun:Maverick.

28 of 32

Sean Connery (1989)

Sean Connery distracted at something he see's while standing near the water at a beach with Ursula Andress in a scene from the film 'James Bond: Dr. No', 1962
United Artist/Getty Images

While Sean Connery had numerous roles throughout the 1950s and into the 1960s, none would catapult him to stardom like 1962's Dr. No as James Bond. He would go on to star as 007 himself in six more films.

29 of 32

John F. Kennedy Jr. (1988)

184CD7E6 September 12, 1988 John F. Kennedy, Jr. on cover of PEOPLE Magazine Sexiest Man Alive 1988 184CD6BD People 10258 CMYK

In addition to his work as a lawyer, journalist and magazine publisher, JFK Jr. was a pop culture icon as one of President John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy Onassis' three children. A year after being crowned PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 1989, he became an assistant district attorney in Manhattan.

30 of 32

Harry Hamlin (1987)

Harry Hamlin and Judi Bowker on the set of "Clash of the Titans".
Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Harry Hamlin's career on screen started in the late 1970s with roles on film and TV, but his first big film was 1981's Clash of the Titans before 1982's Making Love. He would star on L.A. Law from 1986 to 1991 and have recurring roles on shows like Shameless, Mad Men and Veronica Mars.

31 of 32

Mark Harmon (1986)

ST. ELSEWHERE -- "Up On The Roof" Episode 9 -- Pictured: Mark Harmon as Dr. Robert 'Bobby' Caldwell
Jack Hamilton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Mark Harmon had an Emmy-nominated role in 1977's TV movie Eleanor and Franklin: The White House Years and would then go on to have a series of recurring television roles. In 1983, though, he landed the part of Dr. Robert Caldwell on St. Elsewhere — which proved an important one in the young actor's career. Since, he has landed other recurring television roles including NCIS, which he starred on for 18 seasons.

32 of 32

Mel Gibson (1985)

Mel Gibson on the set of Mad Max
Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Mel Gibson had been in show business for just a few years before landing what would become his breakout role in Mad Max as the titular character.

Related Articles
Jerritt Clark/Getty
The Surprising Hidden Talents of the Sexiest Men Alive, from Braiding Hair to Eating Fire
paul-rudd-sma-cover-tout
The Surprising Jobs Worked by the Sexiest Men Alive Before They Were Famous
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone's Life in Photos
Harry Potter Reunion
'Harry Potter' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Maxwell Caulfield, Michelle Pfeiffer
The Cast of 'Grease 2' : Where Are They Now?
Sarah Jessica Parker then and now
The 'Sex and the City' Cast: Where Are They Now?
Denzel Washington Throwbacks
Denzel Washington's Life in Pictures, from Early Years to Groundbreaking Work
Jack-Nicholson
Jack Nicholson's Life and Career in Photos
Hugh Jackman, Matt Damon
Hugh Jackman Recalls Giving Matt Damon a Lap Dance in His Broadway Show: 'And He Didn't Punch Me'
guess the celeb kid
Can You Guess the Celebrity from Their Childhood Photo?
West Side Story
The Original 1961 'West Side Story' Cast: Where Are They Now?
NEW TRAILER DEBUTS FOR MARVEL STUDIOS’ “ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA”
Everything to Know About 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 12: Actor Leslie Jordan attends the "Lucky Guy" off-Broadway press conference at Ripley Grier Rehearsal Studio on April 12, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)
Leslie Jordan's Best Roles, Funniest Videos and Inspiring Journey
Cher
Cher's Life in Photos
betty white
Celebrities Who've Died in 2021
Warren Beatty Bonnie and Clyde
Warren Beatty's Life in Photos