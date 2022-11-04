Every Sexiest Man Alive's Big Break

01 of 32 Paul Rudd (2021) CBS via Getty Images Following a few roles on the small screen, including in the short-lived sitcom Wild Oats, Paul Rudd made his mark as Josh in the 1995 film Clueless alongside Alicia Silverstone. Rudd has since booked numerous roles including venturing into the Marvel Universe as Ant-Man.

02 of 32 Michael B. Jordan (2020) David Lee/Hbo/Blown Deadline/Kobal/Shutterstock Michael B. Jordan is now a certified movie star, starring in films like Black Panther and Creed, but the actor started his career on the small screen. In what could be considered his breakout role, Jordan appeared on 13 episodes of The Wire in 2002.

03 of 32 John Legend (2019) Johnny Nunez/WireImage John Legend's career in music spans nearly two decades. His first album, Get Lifted, proved that the singer-songwriter was here to say when it took home the 2006 Grammy for best R&B album. That year he also won best new artist and best male R&B vocal performance for his song, "Ordinary People." Legend has now won a total of 12 Grammys — and is a certified EGOT.

04 of 32 Idris Elba (2018) Moviestore/Shutterstock After appearing on various shows (mostly across the pond) earlier in his career, Idris Elba really made a splash with his role of Russell "Stringer" Bell on The Wire. He recently reprised his role as Heimdall in the Thor franchise and is set to star in the upcoming film Luther based on the television series of the same name.

05 of 32 Blake Shelton (2017) Paul Natkin/WireImage Blake Shelton's debut No. 1 single "Austin" celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2021. Released in April 2001, the song was Shelton's first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and catapulted him to stardom. Shelton has been making music ever since and recently announced he would be stepping away from his role as coach on The Voice after 23 seasons.

06 of 32 Dwyane 'The Rock' Johnson (2016) Moviestore/Shutterstock Dwyane Johnson started his career in professional wrestling, and appeared as part of the World Wrestling Federation from 1996 to 2004 — hence the nickname. In 2001, though, Johnson made his debut on the big screen in The Mummy Returns with Brendan Fraser. He recently starred as the titular character in DC's Black Adam.

07 of 32 David Beckham (2015) Neal Simpson/EMPICS via Getty Images After a few years of playing in their youth program, David Beckham began his illustrious career as a professional footballer, suiting up for Manchester United in the 1990s. Beckham retired from the sport in 2013 after a 21-year career.

08 of 32 Chris Hemsworth (2014) Alamy Stock Photo After appearing on the long-running Australian soap opera Home and Away from 2004-2007, Chris Hemsworth made his debut as Thor in 2011.

09 of 32 Adam Levine (2013) L. Cohen/WireImage Before Maroon 5, there was Kara's Flowers. Adam Levine and some of his current band's members were in another band that broke up after just one album. Maroon 5's first album, Songs About Jane, was released in 2002 and in 2005 the band would win best new artist at the Grammy Awards.

10 of 32 Channing Tatum (2012) Alamy Stock Photo With appearances in films like Coach Carter, Supercross, A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints and Havoc, Channing Tatum would become a household name (at least among teenagers) when he appeared in 2006's She's the Man as Amanda Bynes' love interest. Later that year he starred in Step Up alongside Jenna Dewan, whom he eventually married (and divorced) and with whom he shares daughter Everly.

11 of 32 Bradley Cooper (2011) Scott Garfield /Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images After appearing in 2001's Wet Hot American Summer in a small role, Bradley Cooper would slowly rise to Oscar-winning success. That same year he would land a recurring role on Alias starring alongside Jennifer Garner and beginning a long career on both big and small screens. Cooper is next starring in Maestro, a film he wrote and directed about Leonard Bernstein's life, which is expected to debut in 2023.

12 of 32 Ryan Reynolds (2010) 20th Century Fox Film/Courtesy Everett Collection Ryan Reynolds had a few screen credits in the early 1990s as a young actor before landing a role on Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place, which he starred on for four seasons from 1998-2001. Now, the father of three is the co-chairman of Wrexham A.F.C. and is set to star in Deadpool 3 in 2024.

13 of 32 Johnny Depp (2009 and 2003) Fox/Getty Images After making a few appearances on screen in the early-mid 1980s, Johnny Depp's big break came when he landed the role of Officer Tom Hanson on 21 Jump Street in 1987.

14 of 32 Hugh Jackman (2008) X-MEN, Hugh Jackman, 2000, TM and Copyright (c)20th Century Fox Film Corp. All rights reserved. While Hugh Jackman began his career on stage and in television, he would become a household name as Wolverine in X-Men in 2000. Jackman returned to the stage once again in 2022 opposite Sutton Foster in The Music Man on Broadway.

15 of 32 Matt Damon (2007) Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock After appearing in Mystic Pizza, Courage Under Fire and Rainmaker, Matt Damon's first big role came in Good Will Hunting – a movie he and friend (and fellow Sexiest Man Alive) Ben Affleck wrote together, which would win the Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for best screenplay. The actor has gone on to star in numerous films including the Ocean's films and Bourne franchise.

16 of 32 George Clooney (2006 and 1997) George Clooney on ER. getty images George Clooney had recurring roles on shows like The Facts of Life, Bodies of Evidence and Roseanne and even a show called E/R (not to be confused with ER) before appearing on television screens across the US from 1994 to 2009 as Dr. Doug Ross on ER. Clooney is now a certifiable Hollywood star, having won two Oscars including one for Argo, starring Affleck, which he produced.

17 of 32 Matthew McConaughey (2005) Matthew McConaughey in Dazed and Confused. Universal/Gramercy/Kobal/Shutterstock Audiences first learned about Matthew McConaughey from his breakout supporting role in 1993's Dazed and Confused. Since, McConaughey's career has spanned genres and in 2014 he won an Academy Award for his performance in Dallas Buyers Club.

18 of 32 Jude Law (2004) Catherine McGann/Getty Images Jude Law began his career on stage in London in Indiscretions, which was brought to Broadway in 1995. In 1997 he moved to the big screen in the film Gattaca alongside Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. Law has had a vast career on the big and small screen, including roles in Sherlock Holmes and Fantastic Beasts films.

19 of 32 Ben Affleck (2002) Matt Damon and Ben Affleck in Good Will Hunting. Miramax/Kobal/Shutterstock After appearing in a series of small parts, Affleck would land his breakout role in 1997's Chasing Amy before appearing in (and writing) Good Will Hunting with Damon. Affleck has gone on the act, direct and write dozens of films and is set to appear in an upcoming untitled project he's been working on with Damon about Nike.

20 of 32 Pierce Brosnan (2001) Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images After beginning his career on stage as well, Pierce Brosnan's popularity expanded when he appeared on the series Remington Steele which ran from 1982 to 1987. He would go on to star as James Bond in four films and as one of Sophie's three possible dads in Mamma Mia! and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

21 of 32 Brad Pitt (2000 and 1995) Moviestore/Shutterstock Though he appeared on screen numerous times in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Brad Pitt's breakout came in 1991's Thelma & Louise. While his part was small, it caught audiences' attention and would catapult his career. In addition to his expansive career as an actor, Pitt has also gone on produce numerous films as well.

22 of 32 Richard Gere (1999 and 1993) Paramount/Getty Images Richard Gere's first big role on screen was in 1977's Looking for Mr. Goodbar, though his career on stage had begun before that. Gere made his Broadway debut in the musical Soon in 1971 before appearing in Grease in New York City and London. He went on to star in numerous films including 1980's American Gigolo and 1990's Pretty Woman.

23 of 32 Harrison Ford (1998) Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images By the time Harrison Ford appeared as Han Solo in 1977's Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, he had appeared on screen numerous times, but never as out of his world as the captain of the Millennium Falcon. He would reprise that role numerous times and step into other iconic roles, such as Indiana Jones.

24 of 32 Denzel Washington (1996) Jack Hamilton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Denzel Washington made his big screen debut in Carbon Copy but reached a larger audience when he booked his recurring role on St. Elsewhere — which he appeared in for all of its six seasons from 1982 to 1988. He has been nominated for nine Academy Awards, winning twice, and his performance in Broadway's Fences won him a Tony Award in 2010.

25 of 32 Nick Nolte (1992) ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images After various minor acting gigs on screen, Nick Nolte landed his big break on the mini-series Rich Man, Poor Man, which earned him an Emmy nomination in 1976. His career has spanned decades and he is set to appear in Rittenhouse Square expected out later this year.

26 of 32 Patrick Swayze (1991) Snap/Shutterstock After appearing in various roles on screen in the late 1970s and early 1980s, the world would swoon over Patrick Swayze as dance instructor Johnny in 1987's Dirty Dancing. Swayze appeared in numerous films following, including 1990's Ghost. Before his death in 2009 at the age of 57, his last appearance on screen was in Blue Powder.

27 of 32 Tom Cruise (1990) Warner Brothers/Getty After landing a few roles as a young actor in the early 1980s — including 1983's The Outsiders alongside Matt Dillon, Rob Lowe and fellow Sexiest Man Alive Patrick Swayze — Tom Cruise cemented his status as a movie star with Risky Business. Recently, Cruise reprised another one of his iconic roles as Maverick in Top Gun:Maverick.

28 of 32 Sean Connery (1989) United Artist/Getty Images While Sean Connery had numerous roles throughout the 1950s and into the 1960s, none would catapult him to stardom like 1962's Dr. No as James Bond. He would go on to star as 007 himself in six more films.

29 of 32 John F. Kennedy Jr. (1988) In addition to his work as a lawyer, journalist and magazine publisher, JFK Jr. was a pop culture icon as one of President John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy Onassis' three children. A year after being crowned PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive in 1989, he became an assistant district attorney in Manhattan.

30 of 32 Harry Hamlin (1987) Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images Harry Hamlin's career on screen started in the late 1970s with roles on film and TV, but his first big film was 1981's Clash of the Titans before 1982's Making Love. He would star on L.A. Law from 1986 to 1991 and have recurring roles on shows like Shameless, Mad Men and Veronica Mars.

31 of 32 Mark Harmon (1986) Jack Hamilton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images Mark Harmon had an Emmy-nominated role in 1977's TV movie Eleanor and Franklin: The White House Years and would then go on to have a series of recurring television roles. In 1983, though, he landed the part of Dr. Robert Caldwell on St. Elsewhere — which proved an important one in the young actor's career. Since, he has landed other recurring television roles including NCIS, which he starred on for 18 seasons.