See you next year, Halloween! The Queen of Christmas bid Halloween goodbye and teased some upcoming magic with a quick clip posted to social media in the very early hours of Nov. 1. In the extended version shared to Twitter, Carey sparkled in a red gown and used an oversize candy cane to smash pumpkins carved with the words, "It's not time."

The camera then panned to a scene of the singer in a glittering Santa suit before a fireplace decked out for the holidays, as her iconic hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You" played in the background. The date "11/5" flashed across the screen, before the mini-movie came to a close.

Later, Apple TV+ announced that an all-new holiday event, Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues, will debut in December. Carey will team up with Khalid and Kirk Franklin for the special, which will see an exclusive performance of their new single, "Fall in Love at Christmas."