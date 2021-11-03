All the Celebs and Companies Ready for Christmas Right Now
It's the most wonderful time of the year ... well, almost! See who's getting into the holiday spirit a little bit early
Mariah Carey
See you next year, Halloween! The Queen of Christmas bid Halloween goodbye and teased some upcoming magic with a quick clip posted to social media in the very early hours of Nov. 1. In the extended version shared to Twitter, Carey sparkled in a red gown and used an oversize candy cane to smash pumpkins carved with the words, "It's not time."
The camera then panned to a scene of the singer in a glittering Santa suit before a fireplace decked out for the holidays, as her iconic hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You" played in the background. The date "11/5" flashed across the screen, before the mini-movie came to a close.
Later, Apple TV+ announced that an all-new holiday event, Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues, will debut in December. Carey will team up with Khalid and Kirk Franklin for the special, which will see an exclusive performance of their new single, "Fall in Love at Christmas."
Disney World
That was fast! The day after Halloween, a festive makeover was spotted on Walt Disney World's signature street.
"Main Street U.S.A at Magic Kingdom has magically transformed overnight into a holiday wonderland!" fan account Walt Disney World News Today posted, sharing shots of a gigantic Christmas tree, plenty of garland and wreaths galore.
Starbucks
Four new Starbucks holiday cup designs will be available beginning Nov. 4, and each one celebrates the decorative elements of the season. Plus, each cup even has a gift tag box to write festive messages in.
The coffee chain released a sneak peek of this year's festive designs before they hit stores tomorrow, Nov. 4. Along with the cups, fan-favorite holiday treats will return, and new drinks and snacks are being added to the menu, like the new Iced Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte.
A vanilla cake and chocolate frosted Reindeer Cake Pop will also be available, decorated with a red nose and antlers for a seasonal treat. Otherwise, the holiday food menu consists of classic bites like the Cranberry Bliss Bar, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish and Snowman Cookie.
Justin Bieber
The "Mistletoe" singer is covering a classic for Christmas this year, hitting a high note with "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," label Def Jam announced.
Britney Spears
Why wait? Making spirits bright, Spears said she was getting into the holiday spirit early for a little extra cheer amid her ongoing conservatorship battle. On Oct. 15, the "My Only Wish (This Year)" singer posted a photo of a decked-out Christmas tree in her living room.
"I'm celebrating Christmas 🎄 way early this year … because why not ???!!!" Spears captioned the snap. "I believe any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea … and it's no secret that I've been through it in the past … so I might have to do things a little differently from now on !!"
Kelly Clarkson
The Kelly Clarkson Show host is ready for Santa! Clarkson released a new holiday album, When Christmas Comes Around, in October, featuring both original songs and covers of holiday classics.
Ariana Grande, Chris Stapleton and Brett Eldredge are featured on the record, which includes the breakup ballad "Christmas Isn't Canceled (Just You)."
Tim McGraw
The country star will find faith this holiday season with the new multi-single "Christmas All Over The World / It Wasn't His Child," label Big Machine Records announced.
The song brings new bars to "Christmas All Over The World," a feel-good track McGraw released last year.
Khloé Kardashian
Kristmas is coming! In a matching moment across four generations, Khloé snuggled up with her daughter True Thompson, her mother Kris Jenner and her grandmother M.J. Shannon in plaid pajamas to promote a partnership with The Children's Place and Afterpay on The Children's Place 2021 Holiday Matching Family Pajama Collection.
"One of our favorite family holiday traditions is dressing up in matching pajamas," Jenner told PEOPLE exclusively. "It's the fun of waking up on Christmas morning. The Children's Place has such a huge selection and we were excited to get to choose our favorite ones."
Goo Goo Dolls
Talk about a present! The rock band is releasing a deluxe edition of their iconic album "It's Christmas All Over" on Nov. 5, Warner Records confirmed in a statement shared with PEOPLE. The LP will feature an original track titled "One Last Song About Christmas," which Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik said holds a special place in his heart.
"I wanted to write a song about the people and places most of us don't see or think about at Christmas time," Rzeznik said. "To tell an unorthodox love story about slipping through the cracks and celebrating a very different type of holiday, while finding a bittersweet joy that carries them through the season."
Hallmark, Lifetime and More
Grab a blanket, and all the holiday cookies! Major networks and streaming services have queued up a whopping 144 holiday and Christmas movies so far, and the cheery lineup is already rolling.
As temperatures drop and the countdown to Christmas begins, cozy up with heartwarming movies on Hallmark, Lifetime, OWN and more.
Excited to fa la la and flick on something sweet? Love Hard, starring Nina Dobrev hits Netflix on Friday.
In the spirit of the season, PEOPLE is also celebrating Lifetime's holiday movies with a new special edition, It's A Wonderful Lifetime Christmas. Inside, hear from stars including Reba McEntire, Tia Mowry, Mario Lopez and Melissa Joan Hart about their latest merry movies.
The Peanuts
Merry Christmas, Charlie Brown! On Dec. 10, Apple TV+ will drop For Auld Lang Syne, its first original "Peanuts" holiday special.
"After the Peanuts gang experience a disappointing Christmas because Grandma can't visit, Lucy resolves to throw herself the best New Year's Eve party ever, while Charlie Brown struggles to accomplish just one of his resolutions before the clock strikes twelve," the streamer said in a statement shared with PEOPLE of its Christmas plans for the classic comic strip.
Dunkin'
Cheers! The coffee chain will start pouring holiday drinks on Nov. 3, serving a cup of cheer with the new Holiday Blend Coffee, Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte and White Mocha Hot Chocolate. Back by popular demand, the Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte will also return to menus everywhere.
Customers can enjoy the festive flavors of Dunkin's drinks in the brand's new seasonal cups. According to a press release, this year's cups celebrate the "perfectly imperfect joys" of the holidays. From candy cane crumbs to tangled lights, the cup designs show festive moments.
Drew Scott
The Property Brother is ready to rock around the Christmas tree! The day after Halloween, Scott shared a silly TikTok lip syncing to "Where Are You Christmas?" as he walked out of a doorway in a Christmas onesie with a matching red cap.
Tan France
Farewell, fall — the Queer Eye star is ready for baby's first Christmas!
"Who cares about Halloween costumes, when it's the 11th year of our Christmas-Tree-on-Halloween-tradition?! 🤗" France wondered on Instagram on Nov. 1.
Keeping cozy in red pajamas before a festive fir, the fashion expert cradled his 3 ½-month-old son Ismail, whom he shares with husband Rob France.
The Rockettes
It's almost showtime at Radio City Music Hall, and the Rockettes are revving up for in-person performances after a year-long shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're just all so excited!" Rockette Danelle Morgan said on Today in July.
Fans can keep up with the dashing dancers as they share footage from their high-powered practices to social media, and The Radio City Christmas Spectacular officialy reopens in New York City on Nov. 5