Wood says she didn't come forward before because she didn't want to "make it a sob story"

Evan Rachel Wood Reveals Why She Didn't Come Forward Earlier About Being Sexually Assaulted Twice

Evan Rachel Wood has decided it’s time to come forward.

After revealing in a recent Rolling Stone interview that she had suffered “physical, psychological [and] sexual” abuse, the actress later emailed the reporter and revealed she had been raped twice. Some of her quotes were included in the story, but on Monday, Wood took to Twitter to share her full letter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Well, since everything is out in the open now, figured I would share the confession letter I wrote to @RollingStone in its entirety,” she wrote alongside the note. “#NotOk.”

In her letter, the Westworld star wrote: “Yes. I have been raped. By a significant other while we were together, and on a separate occasion, by the owner of a bar.”

“The first time I was unsure that if it was done by a partner it was still in fact rape, until too late,” she added. “Also who would believe me.”

“And the second time, I thought it was my fault and that I should have fought back more, but I was scared,” she continued. “This was many, many years ago and I of course know now neither one was my fault and neither one was OK.”

Wood, 29, says the reason she didn’t come forward previously was because she “had the urge to not make it a sob story, to not make it about me.”

“I think deep down, I also didn’t want to be accused of doing it for attention, or told it wasn’t a big deal, or ‘That’s not really rape,’ ” she said.

Wood says while the experience still affects her to this day, she could no longer keep it under wraps.

“I don’t believe we live in a time where people can stay silent any longer,” she wrote. “I certainly can’t. Not given the state our world is in with its blatant bigotry and sexism.”

“It should be talked about because [it’s] swept under the rug as nothing and I will not accept this as ‘normal,’ she continued. “[It’s] a serious problem.”

And while Wood says she “will not be ashamed,” she also refuses to “project some false idea of being completely over it because ‘I am so strong.’ ”

“I am still standing. I am alive. I am happy. I am strong. But I am still not okay,” she wrote. “I think [it’s] important for people to know that, for survivors to own that, and that the pressure to just get over it already should be lifted.”

“It will remind people of the damage that has been done and how the trauma of a few minutes can turn into a lifetime of fighting for yourself,” she continued. “[It’s] not that you can’t get over it, [it’s] just that you are never the same, or maybe I just haven’t gotten there yet.”

On Tuesday morning, Wood took to Twitter again to inform fans that she would be taking a break from social media.

“Will be taking a break from social media for the time being,” she wrote. “Thank you for all your support and courageous stories. You are not alone. XO.”

RELATED VIDEO: HBO’s Westworld is Already Igniting Fiery Debates

In her original Rolling Stone interview, Wood said she believes her vulnerability was tied to her sexuality: The actress, who says she realized at age 4 or 5 that she was attracted to women, came out publicly as bisexual in 2011 and has referred to herself as gender-fluid.

“I think I was taken advantage of because someone knew there was something about me that they could exploit,”

Wood said coming out publicly has helped, as did the 2013 birth of her son, whom she shares with ex-husband Jamie Bell.