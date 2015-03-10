The couple were spotted at a roller skating arena with their daughter Monday

Eva Mendes Celebrates Her Birthday with Ryan Gosling on Wheels

It was a family affair for Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling, who enjoyed some kid-friendly fun at a roller rink to toast the actress’s 41st birthday.

The couple were spotted with their 6-month-old daughter Esmeralda Amada at the Moonlight Rollerway in Glendale, California, to celebrate the occasion on Thursday.

The new mom donned a black-and-white printed jumpsuit, topped with a bright green jacket and gold hoop earrings. Gosling, 34, kept it casual in jeans, a leather jacket and a baseball cap. Mendes sported a big smile while standing outside the arena with her longtime beau.

Gosling rented out the rink for the late afternoon surprise party – complete with flowers, balloons and gifts – a source tells PEOPLE.

The new parents skated hand-in-hand and “seemed to have a great time,” the source says.

Gosling is a pro when it comes to organizing original, PG-rated date nights. In September 2011, the Gangster Squad actor (and former Mouseketeer) was spotted strolling with Mendes around Disneyland, where they shared cotton candy and climbed aboard the rides.

The private couple welcomed their first child in September, but have kept their daughter out of the spotlight.