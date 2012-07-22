Eva Longoria Talks Harper Beckham and Mark Sanchez
"We're just friends," the star tells PEOPLE about the New York Jets quarterback
Victoria Beckham wasn’t the only one celebrating when daughter Harper took her first steps recently – Eva Longoria, Harper’s godmother, also got to share in the excitement.
“I was in L.A. [when Harper took her first steps],” Longoria, 37, told PEOPLE at Lay’s "Do Us a Flavor" contest in New York Friday. “I saw the Tweet, but Victoria had emailed me a picture earlier.”
Longoria also celebrated Harper’s first birthday with the Beckhams in L.A. before they flew off to London.
As for the rumors that Longoria is dating New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez, the Desperate Housewives star put to rest any gossip. “We’re just friends,” she said.
The two had been seen together on several date-like outings, including a supermarket trip near Sanchez’s Bedminster, N.J., home. But, as Longoria puts it: “I am happy where I am in my life. Very happy.”
She also mentioned that she’ll be rooting for good friend Serena Williams during the Summer Games, adding that watching tennis on TV is one of her favorite pastimes. Williams recently won her fifth women’s singles title at Wimbledon, and is reportedly resting her back before competing in the London Olympics.