Halle Berry's Ex Eric Benet Reacts to David Justice's Rant About Their Marriage: 'My Man Is Tweeting Some Truth!'

Halle Berry‘s second husband Eric Benet has also got some words to say, in response to David Justice’s comments about his famous ex-wife.

On Monday, Justice ranted about the Oscar winning actress on Twitter, speaking out on Berry’s divorce from Olivier Martinez as well as denying that he was abusive towards his former spouse, whom he was married to from 1992 to 1997.

Benet, who was married to Berry from 2001 to 2005, got involved to support Justice on Tuesday, tweeting: “My man @23davidjustice is tweeting some truth dis’ mornin’!”

My man at @23davidjustice is tweeting some truth dis' mornin'! — Eric Benét (@ebenet) November 3, 2015

Justice also mentioned Berry’s other relationships including Benet, Martinez and Gabriel Aubry, in a now-deleted Tweet.

“Yup.. Me, Eric, Gabriel and Olivier were all her ‘Knight in Shining Armor’, until it ends.. Then we all become the worst guys in history,” Justice wrote adding, “Only the guys in the relationship with Halle know the real deal there will be another, of course. He ll be called ‘The Best’ until it ends.”

The former professional baseball player even goes on to warn Martinez.

“Just wait, Olivier. It’s coming! She insinuated that her daughter wasn’t safe around Gabriel. Look it up and see the reason! Just wrong.”

Berry and Martinez, who married in 2013, announced their split on Oct. 27, telling PEOPLE in a statement: “It is with a heavy heart that we have come to the decision to divorce. We move forward with love and respect for one another and the shared focus for what is best for our son.”

Reading the latest Halle Berry Reports,it wasn't me who hit Halle causing the ear damage.Halle has never said that I hit her. — david justice (@23davidjustice) November 3, 2015

On Monday, Justice explained why he felt the need to speak out, telling the Daily Mail, “I had to say something after reading about Halle’s recent marriage.

“So many years ago, I didn’t say anything about the accusations that I abused her, but now I have three children, ages, 15, 13 and 11, two boys and one girl, and they can read this stuff and they have friends who will read it as well so I had to finally come out and say once and for all I never hit Halle Berry.”

Justice added, “Back then it didn’t matter, but it’s different now,” explaining that while Berry never said he hit her, she also “never said I didn’t either, which was disappointing.”